A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title "Global Smart Healthcare Market Insights, Forecast to 2025". Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abbott Laboratories (United States), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (United States), Cerner (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Logi-Tag Systems (Netanya), McKesson Corp. (United States), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Corporation (South Korea), Siemens Medical Solutions (Germany), GENERAL ELECTRIC (United States) and Koninklijke Philips (Netherland).

Smart healthcare is the healthcare technology, which provides improved diagnosis tools and best treatment to patients. Smart Healthcare Products are RFID KanBan devices, smart tablets, RFID smart cabinets, Electronic Health Record (EHR), mHealth, smart syringes and Telemedicine. According to AMA, the Global Smart Healthcare market is expected to see growth rate of 18.3%



Market Trend

- Government Initiation towards Adoption of Smart Care Products



Restraints

- Lack of Knowledge about Products

- Lack of Professionals



Opportunities

- Increasing Demand of IOT and Big Data in Healthcare Industry



Challenges

- Technical Issues of Smart Care Products



Market Overview of Global Smart Healthcare

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability.



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Smart Syringes, Smart Pills, Smart RFID Cabinets, Electronic Health Record), Industry Vertical (Health Data Storage and Exchange, Monitoring and Treatment, Inventory Management)

Top Players in the Market are: Abbott Laboratories (United States), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (United States), Cerner (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Logi-Tag Systems (Netanya), McKesson Corp. (United States), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Corporation (South Korea), Siemens Medical Solutions (Germany), GENERAL ELECTRIC (United States) and Koninklijke Philips (Netherland).



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:



– Market Data Segmentation with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and Price Analysis

– Detailed overview of Global Smart Healthcare market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Global Smart Healthcare market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Global Smart Healthcare market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint



