Smart Home Cameras Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Netgear, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch, Hanwha Techwin, Huawei Technologies

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- A smart home camera is a stand-alone camera that connects to the Internet and can record and simultaneously stream video through the Internet Protocol (IP) network that can be accessed remotely by using smart gadgets such as smartphones and tablets, and PCs (Desktops) and Laptops. The video can be saved to a memory card (if any) installed in the camera device and other digital devices (PCs, laptops, smartphones, and tablets).



In terms of geographic regions, the Americas accounted for the majority of shares in the market during 2017. The increased focus of the smart home cameras manufacturers will drive the growth of the market in this region. Countries such as the US, Canada, and Brazil are the major contributor to the market and the demand for smart home cameras are expected to increase in the forthcoming years.



The global Smart Home Cameras Market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the Smart Home Cameras market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- Netgear

- Panasonic Corporation

- Robert Bosch

- Hanwha Techwin

- Huawei Technologies



Segment by Type:

- Traditional Camera

- Digital Camera



Segment by Application:

- Outdoor Application

- Indoor Application



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Smart Home Cameras Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Smart Home Cameras Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Smart Home Cameras Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Smart Home Cameras Market Forecast

4.5.1. Smart Home Cameras Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Smart Home Cameras Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Smart Home Cameras Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Smart Home Cameras Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Smart Home Cameras Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Smart Home Cameras Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Smart Home Cameras Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Smart Home Cameras Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Smart Home Cameras Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Smart Home Cameras Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Smart Home Cameras Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Smart Home Cameras Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



