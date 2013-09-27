Smart Home Market - Trends & Markets 2013-2017:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Smart Home Market - Trends & Markets 2013-2017



The consumer electronics sector is getting a boost from the innovative technologies and services arising around mobile devices and connected displays.



This study includes two deliverables:



- An insight which reveals the latest smart home market trends, as well as the central challenges tied to the growing number of machine-to-machine interactions. It also provides readers with figures on market volume and digital home devices in use around the world.

- A database covering the global connected device market through five market segments: digital media boxes, computers, televisions, STBs and portable media devices, with forecasts up 2017 by devices and covering Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and Latin America.



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Table of Content



1. Main findings



2. The rise of Chinese manufacturers

2.1. A new generation of products for a new market

2.2. Increased R&D spending

2.3. Will they make up the top 5 within the next five years?



3. Ultra HD and OLED, ushering in a new growth cycle in the TV market

3.1. Advent of Ultra HD

3.2. What OLED brings to the mix

3.3. The \"smart–OLED–Ultra HD\" trio: a powerful argument to help boost TV sales

3.3.1. Affordable by 2015?

3.3.2. A new growth cycle for the market starting in 2016



4. Tablet sales surging, but where does the PC fit in?

4.1. Launch of hybrid devices

4.2. Tablets gaining on computers; smartphones holding their own

4.2.1. Tablet sales expected to reach 204.5 million units in 2013, and 365.6 million in 2015

4.2.2. Tablets expected to replace the computer as the device of choice for accessing the web at home

4.2.3. Smartphones, the tablet’s companion piece



5. Companion devices: winning users over to connected TV

5.1. Multitasking goes mainstream

5.2. Second screens: furthering the development of connected TV

5.2.1. Efficient interface for controlling the TV

5.2.2. Device of choice for social networking and looking up information about the programmes



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6. Media boxes and connected objects: steering the development of home automation

6.1. The different home automation segments

6.2. Three dynamic target sectors

6.3. The connected objects example

6.4. Industrial convergence shaping competition and product



Table 1: Top Chinese manufacturers’ main high-end CE products

Table 2: Top Chinese CE manufacturers’ R&D spending in 2012

Table 3: Regional TV sales, 2013-2017

Table 4: Regional connected TV sales, 2013-2017

Table 5: Regional tablet sales, 2013-2017

Table 6: Regional computer sales, 2013-2017

Table 7: Stand-alone connected TVs, 2013-2017

Table 8: Some of the connected objects demonstrated at CES2013



Figure 1: Comparative resolution of Ultra HD and other formats

Figure 2: Conditions under which higher resolution becomes noticeable: screen size vs. viewing distance

Figure 3: Typical lifecyle of a television incorporating a new technology

Figure 4: TV sales, 2013-2017

Figure 5: Computer – tablet and smartphone – tablet convergence

Figure 6: Computer vs. tablet sales, 2013-2017

Figure 7: Regional smartphone sales, 2013-2017

Figure 8: Smartphone sales, 2013-2017

Figure 9: How viewers use their second screen



Latest Reports:

Telco Vs OTT - Mobile And Online Payment:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/170684



This deliverable is part of the Telco vs OTT watch which includes:

- Half-yearly updated datasets- Half-yearly updated status reports

- A Net Neutrality benchmark on 15 countries and 3-sided business models report

- Quarterly market insights

-Direct access to leading OTT analysts



Table of Content



1. Key findings



2. Main concepts of mobile and online payment

2.1. In-store payment

2.1.1. Near Field Communication (NFC)

2.1.2. Non-NFC physical mobile payment system

2.1.3. Business model of mobile wallets

2.2. Carrier-billing services

2.2.1. Mobile payment and bank account

2.2.2. Premium SMS

2.2.3. Online payment system with carrier billing

2.2.4. Business model of carrier-billing services

2.3. Remote online payment



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3. Mobile and online payment markets

3.1. Remote online payment

3.1.1. Market size

3.1.2. Market structure and ecosystem

3.1.3. Key trends

3.2. Carrier-billing services

3.2.1. Market size

3.2.2. Market structure and ecosystem

3.2.3. Key trends

3.3. In-store payment and NFC

3.3.1. Market size

3.3.2. Market structure and ecosystem

3.3.3. Key trends



Spectrum Insight - The 700Mhz Band: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/170685



The "Spectrum Watch Service" includes:



- An Excel database

- A Status Report

- Quarterly market insights

- Direct access to leading Spectrum analysts



Table of Content:



1. Key findings



2. 700 MHz band: what is at stake?

2.1. First and second Digital Dividends

2.2. Main outcome of the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-12)

2.3. 700 MHz band plans for mobile broadband and international implementation

2.3.1. The 700 MHz band worldwide

2.3.2. Standardisation (3GPP)

2.3.3. 700 MHz status in Asia-Pacific

2.3.4. Status of 700 MHz in North America

2.3.5. 700 MHz status in Latin America

2.3.6. 700 MHz status in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa)

2.4. Remaining issues: importance of technical parameters

2.4.1. Why technical conditions for use of the 700 MHz band are important

2.4.2. What applications for the duplex gap?

2.4.3. An harmonised time table in Europe is necessary - Expected timetables



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3. Public safety networks in 700 MHz band

3.1. Public authority decisions

3.1.1. BTOP projects

3.1.2. NPSBN funding

3.2. Latest field and laboratory tests

3.2.1. Interoperability test

3.2.2. VoLTE service test



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