Smart Home Market Worth $135.3 Billion by 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Smart Home Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment, Home Healthcare), Software & Services (Proactive, Behavioural), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Smart Home Market size is expected to grow from USD 78.3 billion in 2020 to USD 135.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.6%.



The growth of the market is driven by many factors, such as an increasing number of internet users, increasing disposable income of people in developing economies, the rising importance of home monitoring in remote locations, and the growing need for energy-saving & low carbon emission-oriented solutions. Moreover, the rapid proliferation of smartphones & smart gadgets, expansion of smart home product portfolio by a large number of players, growing concern about safety, security, and convenience among the general population will fuel the demand for smart home solutions.



Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=121



The smart speakers market is likely to grow at a high rate during the forecast period



The growth of the smart speaker market is driven primarily by the increasing adoption of smart homes, high disposable income, the popular trend of personalization, and the rapid proliferation of multifunctional devices. Factors such as increasing focus of companies on enhancing customer experience and consumer preference for technologically advanced products over traditional products are expected to provide opportunities to smart speaker providers. Further, recent developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) to enhance voice recognition capabilities have increased the overall demand for smart speakers in smart homes.



The proactive type software and services segment to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period



Proactive type software and services facilitate the transmission of data, along with the best possible solutions, to end-users for actions to be taken after receiving the information. The proactive type enables the transfer of a larger volume of data than the behavioral type; it can provide inputs to end-users regarding effective energy usage and required actions on the physical parameters to reduce energy consumption.



Proactive solutions are more beneficial than the behavioral type as they can also send recommendation signals to end-users to take necessary actions to reduce energy consumption. Moreover, based on the user's actions, measures to control electronic devices can be implemented. Due to these advantages, the market for proactive type software and services is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Home Market"

295 – Tables

68 – Figures

319 – Pages



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=121



The APAC smart home market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period



The smart home market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate during forecast period. Owing to the rising number of new residential projects and an increasing number of initiatives toward strengthening the building infrastructure in the region. There is a considerable demand for smart homes in APAC countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, and Rest of APAC (RoAPAC). Currently, China and South Korea are considered huge markets for smart home systems due to the high demand for various control devices, including lighting control solutions, in the country. The presence of a large base of end-users in advanced economies such as China, Japan, and South Korea and the high demand for energy management systems are the major factors that are likely to fuel the demand for smart homes in this region.



The smart home market is currently dominated by Johnson Controls International (Ireland), United Technologies Corporation (US), Schneider Electric (France), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), and Siemens AG (Germany).



Other players operating in the smart home market are Amazon, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), Google (US), ADT (US), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland), ABB (Switzerland), Legrand S.A. (France), GE (US), Comcast Corp. (US), Hubbell Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sony (Japan), Control4 Corp. (US), Lutron Electronics Co. Inc. (US), Vivint (US), and Axis Communication AB (Sweden), among others. Almost all companies, including key players, have adopted a few major strategies such as product developments and launches, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations to grow in the smart home market.



Related Reports:



HVAC Controls Market by System (Temperature, Ventilation, Humidity, Integrated Controls), Component (Sensors, and Controllers & Controlled Devices), Implementation Type (New Construction, Retrofit), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023



Smart Lighting Market by Offering (Hardware: Lights & Luminaires, Lighting Controls; Software, and Services), Communication Technology (Wired and Wireless), Installation Type, End-use Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441