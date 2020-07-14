Smart Home Security & Safety Systems Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2025 - ADT, Alphabet

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- Smart home security & safety systems market during 2019-2025 is expected to reach $134.5 billion owing to a growing adoption of various types of smart security devices in global households.



Highlighted with 72 tables and 69 figures, this 157-page report "Global Smart Home Security & Safety Systems Market by Component, Product, Service, Application, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide smart home security & safety systems market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)



Major Key Players of the Smart Home Security & Safety Systems Market are:

ADT, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Comcast, FrontPoint Security Solutions, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Honeywell International Inc., LiveWatch Security, NETGEAR, Ring, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics, SimpliSafe,SkyBell Technologies, Vivint Smart Home



The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart home security & safety systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product, Service, Application, and Region.



Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Hardware

Software

Service



On basis of product, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

All-in-one Security Systems

Speakers and Hubs

Video Surveillance Systems

Alarm Systems

Locks and Access Controls



On basis of service, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Professionally Installed Systems

Self-installed Systems



On basis of application, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Independent Homes

Apartments and Condominiums



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Smart Home Security & Safety Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Smart Home Security & Safety Systems market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Smart Home Security & Safety Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Smart Home Security & Safety Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Home Security & Safety Systems Market Size

2.2 Smart Home Security & Safety Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Home Security & Safety Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Home Security & Safety Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Home Security & Safety Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Home Security & Safety Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Home Security & Safety Systems Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Home Security & Safety Systems Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Home Security & Safety Systems Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Home Security & Safety Systems Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Smart Home Security & Safety Systems industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



