The key players studied in the report include: Apple (United States), ABB (Switzerland), BuildingIQ (United States), Carrier (United States), Crestron Electronics, Inc. (United States), Delta Controls (Canada), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (United States), Google (United States), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Hubbell (United States), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Lennox International Inc. (United States), LG Electronics (South Korea), Lutron Electronics Co., Inc (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Samsung (South Korea), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens AG (Germany), SONY ELECTRONICS INC. (Japan), United Technologies Corporation (United States),



Definition:

The global smart home technologies market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The rising adoption of smart technologies, rising number of smart building projects across the world, and growing demand for automation for different applications in residential & commercial building sectors are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness some decline in the growth during the next few years but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



The following fragment talks about the Smart Home Technologies market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment model etc. A thorough analysis of Smart Home Technologies Market Segmentation: by Type (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Systems, Entertainment, Kitchen Appliances, Home Appliances, Smart Furniture, Others), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Component (Hardware, Software, Services)



Smart Home Technologies Market Drivers:

- Increasing Adoption of Smart Technologies

- Rising Number of Smart Buildings Globally Propelled by Rising Number of Smart Building Projects Globally

- Growing Demand for Automation for Different Applications Across Residential & Commercial Building Sectors



Smart Home Technologies Market Trends:

- Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Home Technology

- Growing Demand for Energy-Saving & Low Carbon Emission Technologies for Residential Applications



Smart Home Technologies Market Growth Opportunities:

- Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region



