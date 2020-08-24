Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title "Global Smart Homes Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Smart Homes Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Schneider Electric (France), Sony (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Savant (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), General Electric Company (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Alarm.com (United States)



Definition:

A house or home prepared with lighting, heating, electronic devices, climate, entertainment systems, alarm system and appliances that can be controlled by remotely on mobile phone or computer. Curb energy, Ecobee 3 smart thermostat, Sonos Wireless Speaker system, Philips Hue Smart Light Bulbs, Amazon Echo, SmartThings System, Belkin WeMo Switch and Lutron Dimmer Light Switches are the smart home devices.



Market Drivers

- Effective Solution to save Electricity Due to Smart Meters

- Growing Buying Power



Market Trend

- Advancement in Electrical and Telecommunication Technology

- Inclination towards Changing Life Style



Market Challenges

- Restricted Functionality

- Absence of Open Standards

- Hazards of faulty Devices



Market Restraints:

- High Cost Needed for Smart Homes



Market Opportunities:

- Green Building Promotion by Government

- Use Of Power-Line Communication Technology



Market Overview of Global Smart Homes

If you are involved in the Global Smart Homes industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by: Study by Type (Smart Lighting, Smart Speakers, Smart Sensors, Smart Appliances, Smart Security Equipment, Others), Application (Lighting Control, HVAC Control, Security and Access Control, Entertainment Control, Others), Software (Behavior, Proactive)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



