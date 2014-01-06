Smart Homes Market Report 2010 - 2017: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- This updated TMR report provides an overview of advanced "Smart Homes Market" The need to preserve environment and conserve energy is driving smart homes market. In a smart home all the equipments and devices are connected and can be controlled from within the house as well as from a remote location. Among all the regions North America is leading followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Smart homes market is set to witness double digit growth and gain momentum in developing economies in the coming five years.



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The report contains the global scenario of Smart Homes market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the Smart Homes market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.



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