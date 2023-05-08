Smart Hospital Market Set for Explosive Growth

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Smart Hospital Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Smart Hospital market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Medtronic (Ireland), Philips (Netherlands), Microsoft Corporation (United States), GE Healthcare (United States), Qualcomm Life (United States), Honeywell Life Care Solutions (United States), SAP (Germany), Allscripts (United States), Allengers (India), Epic Systems (United States), GlucoVista (United States), Siemens AG (Germany).



The hospitals all around the world are presently under very tremendous pressure and are also facing factors like reimbursements and cost pressures, during the process of serving a highly aging population that is suffering from chronic diseases. Hospitals are now seeking ways to improve productivity and efficiency, so as to reduce the operational costs and thereby, improving the margins. While most of the hospitals are busy achieving this, the patient is also evolving to be a consumer, whose needs and preferences are needed to be addressed for achieving an optimal â€˜customer satisfactionâ€™. Naturally, the hospitals visualize digital technologies as one of the solutions. But just doing the implementations donâ€™t necessarily aid in achieving the purpose. Digitization trends also have a very high impact on the hospitals, and certainly, digital hospitals nowadays are also emerging. The term smart hospitals refer to those that optimize and sometimes even redesign the new clinical processes, infrastructure, and management systems which is hence enabled by the underlying digitized networking infrastructure of all the interconnected assets, so as to provide a highly valuable service or insight that was not possible or available during earlier times, to attain better patient care, operational efficiency, and experience. The most critical component for these smart hospitals is the capability to provide a much valuable service of insight that was simply not feasible or available earlier. This is what helps in making the hospital take a step further from just being digital, and henceforth making it truly smart. Simply by digitizing, or making the hospital works paperless is just not sufficient. The current implementations of the digital solutions in the hospitals have marked their steps in their journey of becoming smart.



Influencing Market Trend

- Growing Government Initiatives for Smart Hospital Projects

- Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and IoT in Construction Automation



Opportunities:

- Increasing Awareness about Environmental Concerns and Green Building Construction

- Increasing Demand for a Smart City Development



Market Drivers

- Upsurging Need for Safety and Security Systems

- Increasing Disposable Incomes



Analysis by Type (Hardware, Services, Systems & Software), Application (General and Specialty Consultation, Medications, Others), Functionality (Remote Medicine Management Medical Assistance, Medical Connected Imaging, Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow, Others), Building Type (Intelligent Security System, Building Energy Management System, Infrastructure Management, Network Management System), By Product (Smart Pill, MHealth, Telemedicine, Electronic Health Record, Others)



The regional analysis of Global Smart Hospital Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2028.



Governments of major economies across the globe have started caring about energy loss, efficiency, and sustainability in the smart building sector that has resulted in several bylaws, regulations, and standards related to green buildings. A number of governments have announced clear sanctions and incentives related to green building performance. Owing to rules and regulations across the globe there is a clear positive shift towards and smart green buildings.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



