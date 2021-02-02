Smart Hospitality System Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- The smart hospitality system market is estimated to grow from USD 7.75 Billion in 2019 to USD 20.11 Billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.9%. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and the market size forecast is from 2019 to 2027.



The latest market research report, titled 'Global Smart Hospitality System Market,' methodically compiles the principal components of the global Smart Hospitality System market research study. The report comprises an in-depth investigation of the Smart Hospitality System market, underlining the latest growth trends and Smart Hospitality System market dynamics.



The global Smart Hospitality System industry is poised to witness substantial growth during the projected timeframe, demonstrating a robust CAGR. As per the latest research report published by Market Expertz, the global Smart Hospitality System market development is majorly supported by a considerable rise in the demand for products and services offered by this industry.



Further, the Smart Hospitality System Market research report hosts comprehensive segmentation studies on product and applications types, followed by a country-level analysis of the regional markets. A detailed synopsis of the Smart Hospitality System market valuation, revenue estimation, and market statistics is a key component of the report. Hence, the report aims to help readers gain viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Smart Hospitality System market.



Competitive Landscape



The report presents business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this Smart Hospitality System market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.



Smart Hospitality System Market segmentation by Top Manufacturers:



Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison, France), Siemens AG (Munich, Germany), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), BuildingIQ (California, U.S.), Honeywell International (New Jersey, U.S.), Winhotel Solutions (Balearic Islands, Spain), Cisco Systems, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.), Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.) and others.



Scope of the Report:



The report categorizes the smart hospitality market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following subsegments:



By Software

Hotel operation management system:

Staff mobility and workforce management

Inventory and logistics management

Revenue management



Integrated security system:

Video surveillance system

Access control system

Emergency incident management system



Hotel building automation system:

Energy management platforms

Facility management system



Guest service management system:

Centralized reservation system

Room automation and control system

Guest experience management system



Integrated communication technology solutions:

Network management system

Unified communications and collaboration

Mobile device management



By Service

Professional service

Consulting service

System integration and deployment

Support and maintenance

Managed service



By Hotel Type

Business hotel

Heritage and boutique hotel

Resorts and spas

Others



By Deployment Model

On-premises

On-demand



Smart Hospitality System Market Geographical Analysis:



The latest business intelligence report analyzes the global Smart Hospitality System market in terms of market reach and consumer bases in the market's key geographical regions. The global Smart Hospitality System market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. This section of the report precisely evaluates the presence of the global Smart Hospitality System market in the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels of each regional segment.



Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:



Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets



Key Highlights of the Global Smart Hospitality System Market Report:



Location Quotients Analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Product Mix Matrix

Supply chain optimization analysis

Patent Analysis

R&D Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Competitive Analysis

Vendor Management

Mergers & Acquisitions

Technological advancements



TABLE OF CONTENTS: Global Smart Hospitality System Market



Chapter 1. Smart Hospitality System MARKET SYNOPSIS



1.1. Smart Hospitality System Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Smart Hospitality System Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2027



Chapter 3. INDICATIVE METRICS



3.1. Macro Indicators



Chapter 4. Smart Hospitality System MARKET SEGMENTATION & IMPACT ANALYSIS



4.1. Smart Hospitality System Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.3. Price Trend Analysis



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.5.1. Power Of Suppliers



4.5.2. Power Of Buyers



4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes



4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants



4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry



Continued....



