Smart Hospitals Market Detailed Analysis 2030 - Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Qualcomm Technologies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- A smart hospital is a hospital that relies on optimised and automated processes built on an ICT environment of interconnected assets, particularly based on Internet of things to improve existing patient care procedures and introduce new capabilities".



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Smart Hospitals Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global smart hospitals market is estimated to account for over US$ 14.5 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2019 to 2030.



Some Of The Prominent Players In The Global Smart Hospitals Market:



Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, STANLEY Healthcare, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Resideo Technologies, Inc., Microsoft, and Allscripts Healthcare, LLC., among others.



Get Access To Sample Pages "Smart Hospitals Market" @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/191



The Internet of things (IoT) is currently being embedded in multiple markets, including healthcare. These devices streamline processes, enabling healthcare practitioners to save time. Medical devices integrated with the IoT help in remote patient monitoring and improve patient care. For instance, the Kinect HoloLens Assisted Rehabilitation Experience (KHARE) platform was developed by Microsoft in conjunction with the National Institute for Insurance Against Accidents at Work (INAIL) for the mirror neuron therapy. This KHARE platform permits real-time data feeds, allowing practitioners to create complete & personalized physical therapy programs for patients at any place. This platform is currently undergoing a clinical study that is anticipated to end in 2020.



The global smart hospitals market is segmented by component, connectivity, application, and region.



Smart Hospital Market By Component



Based on component, the smart hospitals market can be segmented into hardware, system & software, and services. The system & software segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its extensive applications including data collection, security, and data analytics.



Smart Hospital Market By Connectivity



Based on connectivity, the market can be segmented into wired & wireless devices. The wireless segment is estimated to account for the largest market share owing to the broad spectrum of benefits that they offer. Wireless devices help healthcare providers to capture & monitor data with convenience. Moreover, they are capable of connecting to a private & public clouds. This helps to automatically trigger certain events and transform patient care.



Smart Hospital Market By Application



Based on the application, the market is segmented into remote medicine management, Electronic Health Record (EHR), medical assistance, outpatient vigilance, and medical connected imaging. The outpatient vigilance segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the convenience that they offer to healthcare providers. The segment enables interconnections between medical & surgical instruments, further allowing practitioners to effectively monitor the health conditions of patients without the need for sensors.



Have A Query? Inquire About Smart Hospital Market @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/191



Table of Contents



1. INTRODUCTION

1. Market Definition

2. Market Classification

3. Geographic Scope

4. Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecast Years – 2019 to 2030

5. Currency Used



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1. Research Framework

2. Data Collection Technique

3. Data Sources

4. Market Estimation Methodology

5. Data Validation and Triangulation



3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

1. Overview

2. Drivers

3. Barriers/Challenges

4. Opportunities



Ask for Interesting Discount @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/191



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



Contact Us



Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com

Follow Us- LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook