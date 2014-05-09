Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Smart HVAC Controls Market - Analysis & Forecast to 2014 - 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Smart HVAC Controls Market by product type (Temperature, Ventilation, Humidity, Integrated), Components (Sensors, Controlled devices, Smart Vents), Application (Residential, Commercial), Operation & Geography - Analysis & Forecast to 2014 - 2020
Heat, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) controls operate in the back-end mechanical systems (boilers, pumps, fans) to provide the requiredenvironment in a cost effective manner. With the huge growth in the technological advancement, fast technology, and accepting such developments by the consumers, the currently available HVAC Controls are smart in many ways. Environmental concerns have forced the government to make regulations, which essentially requires the use of smart HVAC controls. Smart HVAC Controls System will definitely be more energy-efficient compared tothe existing HVAC Controls, either by having sensors that can communicate to the thermostat or with the ability to access a home HVAC system over the cloud using a smart-phone application or a web browser. The concept of Modular Approach is also expected to play a vital role in Smart HVAC controls market, however itwill not limit any HVAC Control in terms of the HVAC system's scale of operations.
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The Smart HVAC Controls market is segmented in terms of product type such as Temperature Controls, Ventilation Controls, Humidity Controls, and a mixture of two or more controls as an Integrated Controller. Also, the smart HVAC controls report is segmented in terms of various components such as sensors, controllers, controlled devices, and smart vents. It is very important to differentiate the modes of operation of any smart HVAC controls, which has been taken as a mean to segment by Wireless Controls, Programmable Controls, Weather Compensating Controls, and Remote Access Controls. The Smart HVAC Controls Market is further segmented according to Verticals which include: Residential and Commercial sector, and Geography which include:The Americas, Europe, APAC and Rest of the world (ROW). The cross segmentation data included in the report gives a deep insight about the application specific regional markets.
Various smart HVAC controls market trends such as Digital and IP Based systems, BACnet and LonWorks controls are also briefly explained in the report. The report includes porter's five force analysis of the Smart HVAC Controls market along with the value chain analysis.
Major players in the Smart HVAC Controls market includes Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Controls, Inc. (U.S.), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Daikin Industries, ltd. (Japan), Lennox International (U.S.), Hitachi ltd. (Japan), Ingersoll-Rand Inc. (Ireland), Schneider Electric SA (France) and Emerson Electric Company (U.S.).
Key Take-Away:
- The total revenue of Smart HVAC controls market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 26.60% from 2014 - 2020
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