Smart Inhalers Market to Growing at a CAGR of 58.4% from 2019 to 2026 - Higher Usage of Digital Technology in the Drug Delivery Devices to Increase Demand

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2020 -- The global smart inhalers market size was valued at $34 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $1,406 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 58.4% from 2019 to 2026. Smart inhalers are clip-on sensors, also known as connected inhalers, which are attached to the traditional inhalers. They are used to track the medication, dosage, and time taken for each dose linked wirelessly to the cloud. These inhalers are part of "Internet of Things," thus providing correct use of the medication, improved adherence to the inhaler, and better health outcomes. Doctors and patients can easily benefit from the use of smart inhalers as they monitor the dosage and provide reminders at the time of dose, which can be recorded for understanding the patient's daily routine.



Major Key Players of the Smart Inhalers Market are:

AstraZeneca, plc.

GlaxoSmithKline, plc

Novartis International AG

Adherium Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim Group

Cohero Health Group

Vectura Group, plc.

Opko Health Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

ResMed Inc.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS



- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart inhalers market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

- A quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2026 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

- In-depth analysis of the market based on products such as inhalers and nebulizers is carried out in the report.

- The global smart inhalers market scenario is comprehensively analyzed in accordance to the key cities.



The market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, end user, and geography. By product, it is segmented into inhalers and nebulizers. Inhalers dominates the market, which is further divided into dry powder inhalers (DPIs) and metered dose inhalers (MDIs). Based on indication, smart inhalers are bifurcated into asthma and COPD.



Based on distribution channel, it is divided into hospitals, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In terms of geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the leading revenue-generating region, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the high CAGR, owing to rise in demand for smart inhalers and increase in COPD and asthma cases.



By Product

Inhalers (Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers)

Nebulizers



By Indication

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Table of Content



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methodology

1.2.1. Secondary research

1.2.2. Primary research

1.2.3. Analyst tools & models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping smart Inhalers market

3.2.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2. High bargaining power of buyers

3.2.3. High threat of new entrants

3.2.4. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.2.5. High intensity of rivalry

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Industry pain point analysis

3.6. Patent Analysis

3.7. Market share analysis

3.8. Market Dynamics

3.8.1. Drivers

3.8.1.1. Increase in Air Pollution

3.8.1.2. Increase In Population Susceptible To Indoor Air Pollutants

3.8.1.3. Increasing Prevalence Of COPD and Asthma ly

3.8.2. Restraints

3.8.2.1. Misusing Data And Data Privacy

3.8.2.2. Overall High Cost Of Asthma And COPD Treatment

3.8.3. Opportunities

3.8.3.1. Increased Focus Towards Advanced Treatment Protocols



CHAPTER 4: SMART INHALERS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Inhalers

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.2.3.1. Dry Powder Inhalers

4.2.3.2. Metered Dose Inhalers

4.3. Nebulizers

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: SMART INHALERS MARKET, BY INDICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Asthma

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. COPD

5.3.1. Market size and Forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country



TOC Continued...



