The global smart inhalers market is a key part of the digitalization movement in the healthcare sector. Smart inhalers are digital respiratory aids that record various aspects of their usage, including the patient's adherence to the prescribed dosage and the amount being delivered each time. The utilization of modern smart electronics has resulted in smart inhalers that don't present any inconvenience to the user and can also upload the tracked information to personal electronic devices. Due to the steady incorporation of digital accessories in the healthcare sector, the global smart inhalers market is likely to exhibit steady growth in the coming years.



The rising prevalence of asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) has been a prime driver for the global smart inhalers market and is likely to be influential in their rising demand in the coming years. Mounting pollution levels and the increasing adherence to an unhealthy, inactive lifestyle has resulted in a steady rise in the incidence of respiratory conditions, particularly in urban centers. This is likely to drive the demand for smart inhalers due to the rising disposable income of individual consumers. Though the high costs of smart inhalers could restrict their demand in developing regions, developed regions are likely to sustain the demand from the global smart inhalers market in the coming years.



North America is likely to remain the dominant regional market for smart inhalers in the coming years. Allied to its conventional status as the pioneer and early adopter of technological advancements, the strong support from government-supported healthcare agencies has also helped the smart inhalers market in North America.



The increasing demand for home-based care and remote healthcare monitoring is also likely to be a key factor in the growth of the global smart inhalers market in the coming years. As many respiratory conditions don't require regular physical consultations, doctors as well as patients are turning to digital communication tools to set up remote monitoring facilities. The global smart inhalers market is likely to be a crucial part of this change due to the ease of communicating their recorded data to physicians.



The report also presents a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global smart inhalers market. Key smart inhalers market players such as AstraZeneca plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cohero Health LLC, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and GlaxoSmithKline plc are profiled in the report.



