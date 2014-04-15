Fast Market Research recommends "Smart / Intelligent Sensor Market - Forecasts & Analysis to 2013 - 2020" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Smart / Intelligent Sensor Market by Type (Flow Sensor, Dissolved Oxygen Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Touch Sensor), Technology (MEMS, CMOS), Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial, Building Automation), & by Geography - Forecasts & Analysis to 2013 - 2020
The term smart sensor was coined in the mid-1980s, and since then several devices such as accelerometer, optical sensor, infrared detector, integrated multisensor and so on are called as smart sensors. The intelligence required by such devices is available from microcontroller unit (MCU), digital signal processor (DSP), and Application-Specific ntegrated circuit (ASIC) technologies developed by several semiconductor manufacturers. The smart sensor is an analog or digital transducer or actuator combined with a processing unit and a communication interface. Some of the functions of smart sensors are information processing, communications, validation, integration, data fusion, and so on. Applications of smart sensors include industrial automation, aerospace and defense, building automation, biomedical, automotive, and consumer electronics. Some of the advantages of smart sensors are lower cost, self indication, auto correction, auto display, ease of use, high reliability, compactness, and so on.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Currently, the U.S., U.K., South Korea and China are the major countries who have captured the smart sensor market and according to the forecast, the next growing countries which will move their position upwards up to 2020 will be Canada and Germany. The China and Brazil will also show upward growth and boosting their profits. The technologies which are incorporated in smart sensors are Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS), Complementary Metal Oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology, and Optical spectroscopy. Currently, pressure sensors are being employed in smart phones and computer devices having touch screen displays. So, it is expected that it will bring a widely used platform for smart sensors.
The various types of smart sensors which are widely used in various applications are flow sensors, temperature sensors, pressure sensors, touch sensors, dissolved oxygen sensors, turbidity sensors, oxidation reduction potential (ORP) sensors, and PH sensors. Flow sensor is a device for sensing the rate of fluid flow and is mainly used for industrial automation applications.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sesing Market (2013 - 2018)
- Pico Projector Market - Forecasts & Analysis (2013-2020)
- Quantum Dots Market - Forecast & Analysis (2013 - 2020)
- Super Junction MOSFET Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2013 - 2020
- Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market by Product (Tags, Sensors, Software), Technology (Wi-Fi, RFID, Infrared, Ultrasound, UWB, Zigbee), Application, Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Retail) & Geography 2013 - 2020
- Wearable Electronics Market and Technology Analysis (2013 - 2018): By Components (Sensors, Battery, Display, Networking); Applications (Consumer, Healthcare, Enterprise); Products (Smart -Textiles, Glasses, Watches);e-Materials & Geography
- IR Detector Market - Global Forecast to 2013 - 2020
- Sapphire Technology Market - Analysis & Forecast to 2013 - 2020
- Smart Factory Market by Technology (SCADA, DCS, PLC, ERP, MES, PLM, MOM), Field Devices (Industrial Network, Robotics, RFID, And Motors & Drives, Relays & Switches, & Sensors), Application (Process, Discrete) - Global Forecast & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Sensors Market in Consumer Electronics - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2020)