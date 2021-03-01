Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Analysis by Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- Smart Irrigation Controllers Market will be worth USD 732.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing scarcity of water. Increasing government initiatives regarding water conservation have resulted in the growing need for enhanced irrigation controller. The growing implementation of information communication technologies and the internet of things is expected to drive the growth of smart irrigation controllers over the forecast period.



Key participants include The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries, Netafim, HydroPoint Data Systems, Weathermatic, Rachio Inc., and Nelson Irrigation Corporation, among others.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market on the basis of Type, End Users, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Weather-based controllers

Soil-based controllers



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Agriculture Industry

Non-Agriculture Industry



Key Objectives of the Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Report:



An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Smart Irrigation Controllers market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.



The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Smart Irrigation Controllers market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:



North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing need for water conservation



4.2.2.2. Favorable government initiatives to adopt modern irrigation systems



4.2.2.3. Increasing utilization of advanced technologies to enhance the efficiency of the traditional irrigation controllers



4.2.2.4. Convenience of remote access and innovation in technology



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High Technological cost



4.2.3.2. Lack of skillsets and technical knowledge among farmers



4.2.3.3. Lack of standardization



4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Smart Irrigation Controllers Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Weather-based controllers



5.1.2. Soil-based controllers



Chapter 6. Smart Irrigation Controllers Market By End Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



6.1. End Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Agriculture Industry



6.1.2. Non-Agriculture Industry



Continue…!



