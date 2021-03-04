Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market will be worth USD 732.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing scarcity of water. Increasing government initiatives regarding water conservation have resulted in the growing need for enhanced irrigation controller. The growing implementation of information communication technologies and the internet of things is expected to drive the growth of smart irrigation controllers over the forecast period.



The increasing penetration rate of smartphones in the emerging economies offers growth opportunities for the future as some of the smart irrigation controller providers are delivering voice assistance service based automated scheduling for irrigation. The increasing usage of smartphones by the farmers will help them obtain information on weather change and Climate data. The emergence of smart cities in developing economies is expected to increase the adoption of smart irrigation controllers.



This report on the global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Smart Irrigation Controllers market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Smart Irrigation Controllers market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Smart Irrigation Controllers industry to give an overall analysis.



Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2019, Lindsay Corporation, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, launched new customer-driven irrigation solutions such as, Next Gen Zimmatic ® Controllers, Zimmatic® 9520PL, and Zimmatic® 9500HS, which are expected to help farmers improve productivity and conserve resources.

The Weather-based controller segment held the largest market share of 59.6% in 2019. The increasing need to adjust the watering schedule based on local weather conditions has increased the adoption of the Weather-based controllers by the large scale commercial farms.

Agricultural Industry is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period. Agricultural applications such as open field and greenhouses are increasingly adopting smart irrigation controllers to enhance crop quality and reduce water usage.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing government initiatives regarding water conservation.

Key participants include The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries, Netafim, HydroPoint Data Systems, Weathermatic, Rachio Inc., and Nelson Irrigation Corporation, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Weather-based controllers

Soil-based controllers



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Agriculture Industry

Non-Agriculture Industry

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



