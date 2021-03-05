Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- Smart Irrigation Market will be worth USD 2,877.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT based smart irrigation devices by farmers and growers to produce healthier crops. The growing implementation of information communication technologies and IoT is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Smart Irrigation market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.



Competitive Outlook:



The global Smart Irrigation market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Smart Irrigation market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.



Key participants include The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim, Hunter Industries, HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., Weathermatic, Rachio Inc., Manna Irrigation, Galcon, and Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, among others.



System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensor-based system

Weather-based system



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensors

Controllers

Water Flow Meters

Others (Wireless communication equipment, routers, gateways)



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agricultural (open field, greenhouses)

Non-Agricultural (Golf Courses, Residential, sports ground, Turf & Landscapes, Forestry)



Key regions covered in the report:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report considers the following timeline for market estimations:



Historical Years: 2017 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020 – 2027



Valuable Market Insights:



The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Smart Irrigation market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.



