New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- The global smart irrigation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% and reach USD 2,687.7 million in 2026. These systems monitor weather, soil conditions, evaporation and plant water use to automatically adjust the watering schedule to actual conditions of the site. The market is experiencing a growth trajectory primarily due to demand from farmers and agriculturalists who wish to automate the process of agriculture so that the water usage is reduced. The emergence of large institutional farms and the popularity of irrigating landscaped gardens are some other significant factors driving the growth of this industry



Traditional watering methods can waste as much as 50% of the water used due to inefficiencies in irrigation, evaporation, and overwatering. Moreover, they operate on a timer and do not respond to weather conditions or the amount of water necessary for a plant. These factors have augmented the need for smart irrigation, which uses sensors for real-time or historical data to inform watering routines and modifies watering schedules to improve efficiency. However, the lack of technical knowledge and the high initial cost of controllers and sensors of smart irrigation systems are likely to hinder the growth of the market.



The chief players involved in the Smart Irrigation Market:



Netafim Ltd. (Israel), Calsense (U.S.), The Toro Company (U.S.), Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.), Hunter Industries (U.S.), Hydropoint Data System, Inc. (U.S.), Galcon Ltd. (Israel), Rachio Inc. (U.S.), and Weathermatic (U.S.). Netafim Limited



Objectives of the study:



Our panel of expert analysts specializing in the value chain has conducted an exhaustive, industry-wide study to offer readers accurate insights into the future of the Smart Irrigation market and give key market players authentic information derived via both primary and secondary sources of data collection. Additionally, the report also comprises of inputs from our consultants, which can help companies make the most of the available market opportunities. It also offers a detailed breakdown of the sales of Smart Irrigation and the factors that could potentially influence the growth of the industry. The information provided in this report will be able to help readers capitalize on the available growth prospects.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Smart irrigation Market on the basis of type, component, application and region:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Climate Based Controller System

Soil Moisture Controller System



Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Sensors

Controllers

Water Flow Meters

Software

Other Components



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Agricultural fields

Landscape and Turf Irrigation

Greenhouse

Residential

Others



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Sensors accounted for 25.1% of the market in 2019. There are many types of sensors ranging from soil moisture sensors, rain/freeze sensors, wind sensors, soil ph sensors, amongst others. These sensors sense the change in the surrounding variables that they are programmed for, and adjust the irrigation systems, accordingly, thereby preventing.



On-site weather measurement controllers are a class of precision weather stations equipped with sensors that measure air temperature, relative humidity, solar radiation, rainfall, and wind speed. They are directly connected to a controller or to an associated computer, which regulates the amount of water that can be used on the field. The data obtained is highly accurate and can be transmitted regularly from a precision weather station that is located in the same location as the irrigation site.



Europe is projected to grow significantly in the forecast period. Increasing government support and investment is likely to boost the market growth. As part of the European Union (EU), the EU funded company named Figaro developed a smart agriculture DSS (Decision Supporting System) which allows the farmers to benefit from innovative development in irrigation technology…Continued



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Smart Irrigation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Smart Irrigation Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Smart Irrigation Market Value Chain Analysis, 2019 - 2027

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Smart Irrigation Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis



