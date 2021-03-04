Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Hydropoint Data Systems, Baseline Calsense, Rachio, Galcon, Netafim, Delta-T Devices



Smart irrigation systems are the major components of precision agriculture, is a process of using irrigation water wherein the water is distributed through the network of pumps and sprayed in the air for irrigating the soil. Irrigation systems are available in a wide range of automatic valves and systems for providing efficient coverage from small to large fields, thus making them adaptable to irrigable soils and avoid water wastage as well. According to ClimateTech Wiki, the use of smart sprinkler irrigation for the wheat crop can save up to 35% of water, while the quality of yield increases by 24%.



Market Trend:

- The increasing government support for irrigation systems in emerging economies

- Rise of smart cities and need for efficient irrigation systems to fuel smart irrigation controller adoption

- Top players focus on the untapped market including India, China an



Market Drivers:

- Owing to the surging concerns regarding water scarcity and growing demand for better yield & quality of crops.

- Emergence of IoT and convergence of multiple control functionalities

- Increasing government initiatives to promote water conservation



Market Restraints:

- High cost associated with the installation of smart irrigation systems

- Lack of technical knowledge and skills among farmers in emerging economies



Market Challenges:

- Limited standardization in smart irrigation industry



Global Smart Irrigation Systems the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments.



The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



Smart Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation: by Application (Greenhouse, Turf and Landscape, Open Field, Golf Courses, Others), System Types (Weather-Based Controllers, Sensor-Based Controllers, Others), Component (Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters, Others)



Geographically World Global Smart Irrigation Systems markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Smart Irrigation Systems markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



