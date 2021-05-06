Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- Smart kitchen appliances market revenue growth is driven significantly by rapid advancements in the fields of AI and IoT. Major advancements in AI technologies and machine learning have resulted in development and launch of a range of smart products that enable consumers to save time and effort in food preparation, tracking contents and products in the kitchen, refrigerators, and others.



Smart Kitchen Appliances market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.



The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.



The smart kitchen appliances market is mostly fragmented, with a large number of companies as well as some medium-sized and start-up companies accounting for a major share of the global market revenue. Some major players in this market are Whirlpool Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Haier Group, and Panasonic to name a few.



Product (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2020–2028)

Smart Refrigerators

Smart Cookware and Cooktops

Smart Dishwashers

Smart Thermostats

Smart Coffeemakers

Other Appliances



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2021–2028)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

RFID

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2021–2028)

Online

Offline



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2021–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The global smart kitchen appliances market is expected to witness further advancements due to growing demand for home automation in both developed and developing countries. Global kitchen and home appliance manufacturers are collaborating to enhance product offerings and improve user experience with more advanced technologies in products. Rising disposable income, increasing awareness regarding available technologies, and availability of favourable purchase options and schemes on such appliances are some key factors driving market growth.



Key insights presented in the report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Smart Kitchen Appliances market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities



With all the data gathered and analyzed using SWOT analysis, there was a clearer picture of the competitive landscape of the global Smart Kitchen Appliances market. Sources for the future market growth were uncovered and outlying competitive threats also surfaced. There was strategic direction eminent in the market and this shows in the key trends and developments studied. By getting market background and using current norms, policies, and trends of other leading markets for cross-references, market data was completed.



