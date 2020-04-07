Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2025 - Top Companies BSH Bosch & Siemens, Electrolux, Haier, Whirlpool

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Global smart kitchen market has been expected to grow with a higher growth rate in coming years. The global smart kitchen appliances market is fragmented in nature with the presence of large number of small and large players. Companies are adopting the strategy of product innovation & development as well as investing in geographical expansion. Some of the large players are offering innovative product to increase their customer base.



The global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.



Consumer demand towards energy efficient product is increasing day by day. Rising cost of fossil fuel is driving the energy cost at a global level. By understanding this market scenario, companies are investing in energy saving products. Key players are invest on research & development activities to launch energy efficient products.



Rising demand of advanced smart home equipment in urban areas will work as a market driving factor. Consumers are spending on effortless kitchen appliances which can save their cooking time. Rising disposable income in developing countries including China, India, South Africa and Mexico that will further create new consumer base for smart kitchen appliance market.



Segment by Key players:

- BSH Bosch & Siemens

- Electrolux

- Haier

- Whirlpool

- ROBAM

- Elica

- Vatti

- Panasonic

- Gorenje

- Arcelik AS

- GD Midea Holding

- Vanward



Segment by Type:

- Cooktops/Hobs

- Range Hoods

- Oven

- Microwave

- Dishwasher

- Refrigerators

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Residential

- Commercial



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



