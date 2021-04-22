Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The smart kitchen appliances market reached a market size of USD 110.56 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to recent analysis by Emergen Research. Smart kitchen appliances market revenue growth is driven significantly by rapid advancements in the fields of AI and IoT. Major advancements in AI technologies and machine learning have resulted in development and launch of a range of smart products that enable consumers to save time and effort in food preparation, tracking contents and products in the kitchen, refrigerators, and others. In addition, smart kitchen appliances come with features such as intelligent sensors, touch screen, intuitive control, and integrated extractor and other time-saving features that serve to encourage a positive purchase decision among consumers.



The latest market evaluation report on the Smart Kitchen Appliances market explores how the Smart Kitchen Appliances market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 - 2028. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.



The residential application segment accounted major market share in 2020 and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.



The smart kitchen appliances market is mostly fragmented, with a large number of companies as well as some medium-sized and start-up companies accounting for a major share of the global market revenue. Some major players in this market are Whirlpool Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Haier Group, and Panasonic to name a few.



Product (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2020–2028)

Smart Refrigerators

Smart Cookware and Cooktops

Smart Dishwashers

Smart Thermostats

Smart Coffeemakers

Other Appliances



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2021–2028)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

RFID

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2021–2028)

Online

Offline



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2021–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Smart Kitchen Appliances market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.



