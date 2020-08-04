Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title "Global Smart Learning Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Smart Learning Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Samsung (South Korea), SMART Technologies (Canada), Blackboard (United States), Adobe (United States), Saba Software (United States), Oracle (United States), IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (United States), Cornerstone OnDemand (United States), BenQ (Taiwan), Huawei (China), Alphabet, Inc. (United States), D2L (Canada), Newrow (United States)



Definition:

Smart learning is a comprehensive term for education in todayâ€™s digital age. It is the new vision in education using computers, internet, and multimedia in classroom teaching. It reflects how advanced technologies are enabling learners to digest knowledge and skills more effectively, conveniently, and efficiently. It is a smart and innovative learning concept for smart teachers of a smart school. Moreover, smart learning gives unique learning opportunities to students.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Budget Allocations for eLearning Programs

- The proliferation of Connected Devices in the Education Sector

- Adoption of ELearning Solutions across All Geographic Regions



Market Trend

- The growing use of AI and ML in Smart Learning

- The High Adoption of VR in Education



Market Challenges

- High Cost of Producing ELearning Content

- Inability to Manage Real-Time and Unstructured Data



Market Restraints:

- Increasing Cyberattacks on Educational Institutes and Enterprises to Raise Data Security and Privacy Concerns



Market Opportunities:

- Potential Growth Opportunities for System Integrators

- Increasing Spending on the Education Sector



Market Overview of Global Smart Learning

Study by End Users (Academic {K 12 Students, College Students}, Enterprises {Job Seekers, Working Professionals}), Component (Hardware {Interactive Displays, Interactive Projectors}, Software {Integrated Solution, Standalone Solution, Learning Management System (LMS)/ Learning Content Management System (LCMS), Student Information System (SIS), Test and Assessment, Collaboration, eContent}, Services {Consulting, Implementation, Support & Maintenance}), Learning Type (Synchronous Learning, Asynchronous Learning)



If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of Smart Learning market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Smart Learning market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Smart Learning market performance

– Market players information to sustain and enhance their footprint



