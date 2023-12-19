Smart Learning Market Future Growth, Latest Trends and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2023 -- The global Smart Learning Market size to grow from USD 36.7 billion in 2021 to USD 95.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.0% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Learning Market"



467 - Tables

47 - Figures

331 – Pages



Browse Full Report



The rising significance of online-based learning in various economies, the increasing urbanization in emerging and developed economies, coupled with a growing middle-class population, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies to make the learning experience more interactive and engaging are key factors for the growth of Smart leaning market.



The key and emerging market players in the Smart Learning market include Blackboard (US), IBM (US), Samsung (South Korea), SMART Technologies (US), Adobe (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Google (US), BenQ (Taiwan), Cornerstone OnDemand (US), Pearson (UK), McGraw Hill (US), Cisco (US), Huawei (China), D2L (Canada), CrossKnowledge (France), Newrow (US), Ellucian (US), UpsideLMS (India), Edsys (India), Echo360 (US), Instructure (US), eCourseWiz (India), SkyPrep (Canada), Paradiso Solutions (US), Latitude CG (US), Knowledge Anywhere (US). These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the global Smart Learning market.



Blackboard is one of the leading providers of smart learning solutions. The company offers its solutions to K-12 institutions, higher education institutes, and government organizations. Blackboards strong portfolio includes Blackboard Learn, Blackboard Collaboration, Blackboard Ally, Blackboard, App, Blackboard Instructor, Blackboard, Unite, and Blackboard SafeAssign. In June 2021, Blackboard partnered with K16 Solutions to help Blackboard's clients transition from Blackboard Learn to Blackboard Learn Ultra.



Make an Inquiry



SMART Technologies is a leading provider of technology solutions that enable collaborations in schools and workplaces. The company offers products such as SMART Board interactive flat panel, interactive flat panels, SMART Board interactive whiteboards, and SMART Notebook collaborative learning software. In February 2021, SMART Technologies launched new enhancements for their SMART Learning Suite software. The new enhancements would help teachers to customize activities and improve connections with students.



Browse Other Reports:



Threat Intelligence Market



Digital BSS Market



AdTech Market



Remote Work Security Market



Privileged Access Management Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/smart-digital-education-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/smart-digital-education.asp