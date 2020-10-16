Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The Global Smart Learning Market Research Report provides an industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Smart Learning market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market size and share, regional and country-level analysis of the Smart Learning market. The segmental analysis focuses on forecast by Type, Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2020-2030.



The global smart learning market is expected to grow from $298.5 billion in 2019 to $371.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.60%. The markable growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and extending lockdown. In order to keep learning undisturbed, the education communities across the world are introducing smart learning with devices supporting the access, at the comfort of home. The market is then expected to grow and reach $650.1 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 20.46%.



Top Key Players in the Global Smart Learning Market: Blackboard (US), Adobe (US), Educomp Solutions Ltd., Samsung (South Korea), SMART Technologies (Canda), Cisco Systems Inc., McGraw Hill Education, Microsoft (US), and Pearson.



North America was the largest region in the Smart learning market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



In the Smart learning market, most of the firms are introducing Personalized education based on artificial intelligence in their smart learning platforms. The innovative and adaptive learning systems are providing an individualized learning experience for students based on their unique strengths and weaknesses, which helps in student overall development. AI learning tools are improving student's and teachers experience. Therefore, AI tools are expected to improve the smart learning market.



The smart learning market covered in this report is segmented by software into learning content management systems, adaptive learning platforms, assessment systems, learning management systems. It is also segmented by hardware into interactive whiteboards, interactive displays, interactive tables, student response systems and by learning mode into collaborative learning, virtual instructor-led training, simulation-based learning, adaptive learning, social learning, blended learning.



End-user lacking the skill and knowledge to operate the technology are expected to limit the growth of smart learning. According to UNICEF 2019 report, the literacy rate is lowest in the least developed countries and around 77% in developing countries, unlike developed countries with literacy rates of more than 95 percent. Therefore, the adoption rate of smart learning in developing countries is low compared to developed countries. The low awareness of the technology, skill to operate, and lack of knowledge in developing countries is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of smart learning.



In January 2020, Pearson acquired digital learning technology from Smart sparrow an ed-tech innovator based in Sydney, Australia for a deal amount of $25 million. The deal comprises the acquisition of related assets and long-term licensing agreements.



The rise in many virtuals schools across the globe contributed to the growth of the smart learning market. According to US Federal department data, the number of students taking at least one online course grew from 31.1 percent in 2016 to 33.1 percent in 2017 and 34.7 percent in 2018. The rate of growth was 1.6 percent from 2017 to 2018 compared to 2 percent from 2016 to 2017, which is slow growth. However, the increase in virtual school is expected to drive the market in the coming years. Currently, the global pandemic and extending lockdown have increased the online enrollment and the market for smart learning is on rising.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Smart Learning market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Table of Contents:



Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Smart Learning market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Smart Learning market based on production and revenue.



Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.



Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Smart Learning market.



Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the Smart Learning market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.



Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



