The Smart Lighting market, the market is expected to reach USD 22 Billion by 2025 from USD 7.93 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 20% between 2018 and 2025.
The Global Smart Lighting Market is witnessing remarkable growth owing to an increase in the demands for the products and a tremendous shift in consumer preferences. The high demand is concentrated in the European and North American countries. The report on Global Smart Lighting Market offers a comprehensive analysis of the recent advancements in the Smart Lighting industry and trends driving the growth of the market.
Market Size – USD 7.93 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 20% between 2018 and 2025, Market Trends – Modernization and Development of Infrastructure to Transform Cities into Smart Cities.
The report offers the segmentation of the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions. The report is updated with the latest trends and economic scenario owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact analysis of the pandemic is described in the report. A comprehensive analysis of the present and future impact of COVID-19 on the market, along with a post-COVID-19 scenario, is included in the report.
On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth rate owing to rising development and population demands.
The market is further segmented on the basis of types and application:
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2025)
Hardware
Lights & Luminaires
Lighting Controls
Software
Local/Web-Based Software
Cloud-Based Software
Services
Design & Engineering
Installation Services
Post-Installation Services
Communication Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2025)
Wired Technology
Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)
Power-Line Communication (PLC)
Power Over Ethernet (PoE)
Wired Hybrid Protocols
Wireless Technology
Zigbee
Bluetooth/Bluetooth Low Energy
EnOcean
Wi-Fi
6LoWPAN
Wireless Hybrid Protocols
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2025)
Indoor Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Outdoor Application
Highways & Roadways
Architectural
Public Places
Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2025)
New Installation
Retrofit Installation
Some of the key players operating in the Smart Lighting market include:
Philips Lighting (Netherlands), Hafele Group (Germany), Acuity Brands (US), OSRAM (Germany), Cree (US), Hubbell (US), Zumtobel Group (Austria), Honeywell (US), Legrand (France), Eaton (Ireland), Lutron Electronics (US), and General Electric (US).
Beneficial Aspects of the Report:
Global and region forecast of the Smart Lighting market from 2020-2027
In-depth analysis of market dynamics, industry outlook, market size based on types and applications
Details of value chain analysis, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns
SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide a better understanding of the market and competitive players
Detailed insights on competitive landscape and emerging market trends
Research Methodology:
The market report is formulated on the basis of data obtained through extensive primary and secondary research. The data is further validated and verified by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals.The report considers regional demand and supply ratio, investments, market dynamics, capacity, end-use industry trends, and consumer behavior to generate a forecast report. The data is collected from verified sources such as government policies, regulatory published materials, journals, trade magazines, and verified data sources. The report uses advanced analytical tools such as SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide an accurate insight into the market scenario and competitive landscape. This report provides beneficial information to companies and new players to make lucrative business decisions. The market estimates and forecast data have been thoroughly verified through exhaustive primary research.
