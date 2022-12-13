Smart Lighting Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again : Acuity Brands, Honeywell, Philips Lighting

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Smart Lighting Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Lighting market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Major players profiled in the study are:

Acuity Brands (United States), OSRAM (Germany), Cree (United States), Hubbell (United States), Zumtobel Group (Austria), Honeywell (United States), Gooee (United Kingdom, Hafele Group (Germany), Philips Lighting (Netherlands), Hafele Group (Germany), Legrand (France), Eaton (Ireland), Lutron Electronics (United States), General Electric (United States), Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc (United States), Lifi Labs Inc. (Australia)

Scope of the Report of Smart Lighting

Smart lighting, a technology which is designed to reduce energy consumption and achieve better energy efficiency. It is generally uses mesh networking and control system which intelligently control light, based on various parameters including temperature, occupancy, and natural light accuracy. In the current scenario, increasing government expenditure on public infrastructure and focusing on reducing the energy utilization by substituting the traditional lighting systems with efficient and advance lighting control systems are the major driving factors in the growth of the very market worldwide.

The Global Smart Lighting Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Lights & Luminaires, Lighting Controls), Application (Residential, Commercial Lighting, Healthcare, Traffic, Industrial, Others), Installation Type (New Installation, Retrofit Installation), Lighting Type (HID Lamps, Fluorescent Lights, LED Lamps, Others), Communication Technology (Wired Technology, Wireless Technology)

Market Opportunities:

- Advancement of Wireless Communication Technology for Smart Lighting Systems

- Increasing Number of Smart City Projects in Developing Economies

- Deployment of IoT Technology for Smart Lighting

Market Drivers:

- Increasing Demand for Intelligent Solutions for Street Lighting Systems

- Surging Need for Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems

- Increasing Penetration and Decreasing Cost of LEDs

- Growing Awareness About Energy Savings Among Consumers and Governments Worldwide

Market Trend:

- The Growth of Smart Building and Development of Infrastructure to Transform Cities Into Smart Cities

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Lighting Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Lighting market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart Lighting Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Smart Lighting

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Lighting Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Lighting market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2022-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

