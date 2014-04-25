Smart Lighting Markets 2014 V1 & V2-Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Smart lighting market for four years and has acquired an understanding of the key markets, technologies and companies in this rapidly expanding business. This year, NanoMarkets has decided to cover this interesting sector in two volumes. Volume I is devoted to an analysis of smart lighting markets and covering the basic drivers and economics of the smart lighting business. Volume II provides coverage of the leading companies, products and technologies that play in the smart lighting market place.



Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/smart-lighting-markets-2014-v1-and-v2



Together both volumes identify where and how the new business for smart lighting systems will appear over the next eight years as the developed world replaces its lighting infrastructure with solid-state lighting (SSL), especially LEDs.



While many smart lighting systems can control compact fluorescent lights (CFLs), there is little doubt that the smart lighting products of the future will primarily intended for LED control. This is not just because LEDs are the “lighting of the future,” but also because they potentially permit very high levels of control compared with previous generations of lighting. With this in mind, this report examines how the latest control and sensor technologies will impact the development of future smart lighting products.



Many existing smart lighting systems are intended primarily to add to LEDs’ already impressive energy efficiency. This makes strategic sense given current concerns about rising real energy prices. However, NanoMarkets believes that with the market becoming crowded, suppliers of smart lighting systems will need to find new ways to differentiate themselves in the market, either by (1) exploring new end user markets such as street lighting or auto lighting, or (2) adding new functionality such as health and mood lighting or even visible light communications (VLC). The latest lighting research indicates that smart lighting can also lead to improved health and mood, while newer technology is showing the way to using smart lighting systems for air quality monitoring and even the delivery of information services.



To Get Download Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/195817



While smart lighting systems have evolved as standalone products, NanoMarkets notes that, in this Internet-of-Things era, the smart lighting business must be seen as part of a bigger picture. In particular, in this report we discuss the opportunities that are expected to emerge as smart lighting systems increasingly interface with building and home automation products.



In this year’s reports, we have considerably extended the report coverage to include analysis beyond the energy-saving features of smart lighting to other business opportunities that the arrival of smart lighting is creating. This is – in particular – the focus of Volume I -- But as with NanoMarkets previous report on smart lighting, our 2014 reports show how new value is being created in the lighting market by adding enhanced electronics and intelligent luminaires and how such product strategies will be able to build on the massive trend towards introducing LED lighting.



To Read Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/195817



Also included in Volume II is an analysis of the smart lighting strategies of the firms that NanoMarkets expects to see as major players in the smart lighting space. We examine what the prospects for start-ups are in this space. And in Volume I there is an eight-year market forecast with breakouts by type of product, end user market segment, and the regions/countries where this report will be sold.



Because of our years of coverage in this field, NanoMarkets believes that our 2014 reports provide the best information and analysis available on the current trends in the smart lighting sector. We include a detailed eight-year forecast with breakouts by functionality and type of end user, as well as analyses of product/market strategies being deployed by leading firms in the smart lighting space. We believe that these reports will prove of value to executives throughout the lighting, semiconductor, sensor and networking industries.



Contact US:

Office: United States

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States



Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz