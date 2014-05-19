Smart Maid Launches New End of Tenancy Cleaning Service

Northamptonshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- When it comes to the end of a tenancy agreement, making sure the property is clean can be a nightmare and the last thing that tenants, landlords and estate agents want to have to worry about. London based household services provider, Smart Maid, has launched a new end of tenancy cleaning service to deal with cleaning properties when tenancy agreements come to an end.



Cleaning costs are the most common cause of deductions being made from rental deposits according to research conducted by protection scheme, mydeposits and with the number of renters increasing year-on-year, the number of deposit disputes is also increasing.



Of the landlords that were surveyed by mydeposits, 78% of those that withheld deposit funds said that they had kept funds in order to pay for cleaning costs. End of tenancy cleaning services are one way of avoiding disputes and losing money.



With all their jobs being independently checked and supervised, Smart Maid offers an end of tenancy cleaning service that is 100% guaranteed, and can even provide photographic before and after photographs. The end of tenancy cleaning service can be booked as an on demand cleaning service via the Smart Maid website, www.smartmaid.co.uk. If you prefer to speak to a human being there is also a Freephone number where you will be able to speak to a member of the Smart Maid customer service team about booking the end of tenancy service. The end of tenancy services start at just £100.



Smart Maid cleaning services are available for as little as £10 per hour and accept credit card and debit card payments for their services and can be found on Facebook, twitter and Instagram. For further details about Smart Maid, their services and their end of tenancy cleaning service please contact 0800 772 0392 or visit http://www.smartmaid.co.uk.



Contact: Lee

Tel: 07429 017506

Mobile: 07429 017506

Email: admin@smartmaid.co.uk