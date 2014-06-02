Smart Mailbox LLC Offers a Convenient Way to Handle Mail Without the Need to Go to a Mailbox

Sanford, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Smart Mailbox LLC removes the burden of regular mail box visits or concerns about missing important mail while away on business or holiday with their paperless mail solution. Subscribers to the paperless mail solution can read their mail anywhere in the world and organize their personal and business correspondence online thanks to Smart Mailbox LLC.



In the modern world with people having a much busier life, the thought of a paperless mail solution combining mail and the internet into one was once just a dream. Now thanks to Smart Mailbox that dream is now a reality. Smart Mailbox, which is a registered commercial mail receiving agency, offers an affordable and reliable paperless mail solution, allowing subscribers to read their mail online no matter where they are in the world.



The Smart Mailbox service turns mail into an image where subscribers to the service can read it online. No longer do people have to worry about missing important mail while away on business or holiday and no longer do people have to ask their neighbors to collect the mail or check their mail. By subscribing to the paperless mail service, they can read their mail online through their PC or a smart media device.



The paperless mail service allows people to say goodbye to expensive mailbox rentals and trips to their local post office to collect their mail. Through the modern paperless service it saves time and money and makes reading mail more convenient no matter where a person is.



Smart Mailbox has already received positive reviews online from subscribers who have been impressed with the new way to read mail. Through the affordability of the service and the convenience it offers which includes for people who are away from home for long periods including sales people and truck drivers.



For more information on the affordable and convenient way to read personal and business mail no matter where in the world a person may be, please visit www.mysmartmailbox.com



About My Smart Mailbox

My Smart Mailbox is the modern way to read mail. The company provides a real paperless solution to person and business mail, giving people a way to read their mail online without visiting their mail box.



Media Contact

Smart Mailbox LLC

401 E 1st Street #1868

Sanford, FL 32772



Toll Free Phone: (888) 206-0605



Local Phone: (407) 347-6500



Fax: (407) 545-4425



Email: info@mysmartmailbox.com