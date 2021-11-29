Smart Manufacturing Innovation Is Sweeping the US

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- Smart manufacturing is accelerating across the USA, as organizations seek to achieve greater efficiencies and explore the opportunities that technology and innovation can create. Key to the speed at which smart manufacturing is able to develop is the level of education within the industry. Two organizations looking to tackle this are SME, a non-profit professional association dedicated to advancing manufacturing, and CESMII – The Smart Manufacturing Institute, which together have formed a collaboration, combining their resources, to help businesses begin to invest more in the smart manufacturing approach. The goal is to speed up the transformation and democratization of the smart manufacturing ecosystem and give productivity a serious boost. Vital to this is going to be bridging the digital divide and providing manufacturers across the country with access to technical knowledge that could be a game-changer. Small and medium-sized businesses are especially likely to benefit from smart manufacturing infrastructure.



DSJ Global is a leading specialist manufacturing recruiter focused on supporting organizations keen to develop and achieve more in productivity and growth terms. The firm's expertise in hiring extends to a broad spectrum of roles across the wider supply chain, from those in logistics to technical operations and procurement. Via a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, DSJ Global is able to create options for every business, tailoring each one individually to specific needs. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, the firm is well-positioned to help enterprises reach necessary talent. And as DSJ Global has connections with many different businesses, from start-ups to international brands, it has also become a go-to manufacturing recruiter for talented people seeking out a career-defining next move. As the firm has expanded over the years it has been able to reach cities all over the USA, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco.



In addition to an extensive nationwide reach, the firm is also part of a 1,000+ strong global workforce that gives it a unique worldwide perspective. This is reinforced by being the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This makes DSJ Global somewhat unique as a manufacturing recruiter with a robust network in the USA and also internationally. Key to maintaining the service that the firm is able to deliver is the investment that is made internally on an ongoing basis. Consultants are consistently trained and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. The firm's agile, specialist approach has made it a flexible and insightful manufacturing recruiter able to achieve positive outcomes for clients even in challenging times. Today, there are many roles available via the firm, including Associate Director Project Management, Operations Supervisor and Supply Chain Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.