Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2022 -- Smart Manufacturing Market Outlook 2022:



The smart manufacturing market is growing due to the increase in government initiatives to promote industrial automation, the growing number of industry 4.0 investments, growing safety regulation compliance demand, and labor costs in developed economies. However, high investment and operating costs and a lack of standardization for technology platforms are restraining growth. Smart manufacturing enabled companies to achieve higher productivity and achieve the same result with fewer workers, no matter where they were located or what time of day it was. Remote factory monitoring at greater efficiency was also possible. This flexibility allowed manufacturing companies to change their product designs and adapt to new processes as quickly as clients wanted.



"According to SNS insider, the Smart Manufacturing Market Size was valued at US$ 5.64 Bn in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 39.85 Bn by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 25.8% during the Forecast Period 2022-2028.



According to Smart Manufacturing market research, the market is rapidly evolving, and the influence is being studied in both the present and prospective futures. The market study is a thorough investigation that focuses on worldwide consumption patterns, development trends, sales patterns, and sales in key nations. The research report covers in-depth insights in different regional market that spread across the globe.



Comprehensive market research is conducted, taking into account a number of elements such as a country's existence and business climate, as well as the Smart Manufacturing market's distinctive influence. The research discusses market share, significant trends, historical and anticipated costs, revenue, demand and supply statistics, market growth analysis, the current regulatory environment, and its impact on key geographical areas.



Major Key Company profiles analysis covered in Smart Manufacturing Market are:



- ABB, Siemens

- General Electric

- Rockwell Automation, Inc.

- Schneider Electric

- Honeywell International Inc.

- Emerson Electric

- Fanuc



Smart Manufacturing Segmentation Analysis:



The report's market estimates are supported by extensive secondary research, primary interviews, and internal expert evaluations. According to the Smart Manufacturing research report, the market is split by product type, application, end-user, and geography. These market estimations were derived through an examination of the market's social, political, and financial components, as well as current market dynamics.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Smart Manufacturing Market are Listed Below:



Segment by Component:

- Hardware

- Software

- Services



Segment by Technology:

- Machine Execution Systems

- Programmable Logic Controller

- Enterprise Resource Planning

- SCADA

- Discrete Control Systems

- Human Machine Interface

- Machine Vision

- 3D Printing

- Product Lifecycle Management

- Plant Asset Management



Segment by End-use:

- Automotive

- Aerospace & Defense

- Chemicals & Materials

- Healthcare

- Industrial Equipment

- Electronics

- Food & Agriculture

- Oil & Gas

- Others



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Manufacturing are as follows:

- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The coronavirus outbreak has had a tremendous impact on the global economy. The most recent COVID-19 scenario analysis is also included in this Smart Manufacturing market research study. The research also examines the sector's top corporations, distributors, and supply chain organizations.



Smart Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis



North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are the geographical regions of the Smart Manufacturing market. The research report thoroughly studies each geographic market and finds the primary factors impacting it.



Regional Analysis Covered in this Report:



- North America [United States, Canada]

- Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

- Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

- Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Competitive Analysis



The research report includes cutting-edge research approaches such as SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis to provide readers with a better understanding of major players. The report also covers information on the economy, worldwide positioning, product portfolios, revenue, gross profit margins, and scientific and technology breakthroughs. The Smart Manufacturing market report focuses on the most noteworthy industry acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches.



Key Reasons to Purchase Smart Manufacturing Market Research Report



- Market research includes critical development status, growth rates, competitive environment evaluations, and statistics on worldwide marketing.

- The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the worldwide competitive landscape, as well as critical information on the major rivals and their long-term growth strategies.



Conclusion of This Market Study:



The market research report includes a coverage of the effective marketing strategies, industry contributions, and most recent expansion in both historical and contemporary contexts that has connection with the market be it directly or indirectly.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Global Smart Manufacturing Market Segmentation, By Component

9. Global Smart Manufacturing Market Segmentation, By Technology

10. Global Smart Manufacturing Market Segmentation, By End-Use

11. Global Smart Manufacturing Market, By Region/ Country

12. Company Profiles

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Conclusion



