New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- The global research report titled 'Global Smart Manufacturing Market' recently published by Reports and Data is formulated with an aim to provide valuable insights and guidance to the businesses and new entrants. The report focuses on the major leaders of the global Smart Manufacturing market along with company profiles, product portfolios, manufacturing and production capacity, financial standings, and global position in the market. The Global Smart Manufacturing Market is expected to garner a valuation of USD XX million in 2027, growing at a steady rate of XX% CAGR. The crucial factor driving the growth of this industry is the rising investment in the market and its key segments.



The Smart Manufacturing Industry was calculated to be worth USD 183.2 Billion in 2019 and is expected to deliver a CAGR of nearly 8.5% in the forecast period to reach the valuation of around USD 351.85 Billion by 2027.



The report on the Global Smart Manufacturing Market analyzes the impact of the COIVD-19 pandemic on the Smart Manufacturing industry. Since its outbreak, the virus-induced illness has spread across the world, compelling the WHO to declare it as a public health emergency. Moreover, COVID-19 has impacted the market by disrupting the supply chains, production, and demand, and brought about a financial slowdown and uncertainty on the markets. The pandemic is anticipated to affect the Smart Manufacturing industry, and the report gives a rundown of the present and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the market.



The report on the Global Smart Manufacturing Market is an investigative study that focuses on the important business aspects such as recent developments, technology advancements, and various products and processes developments. The report is formulated via a thorough primary and secondary research with data insights from industry experts and professionals.



The report further studies the major competitors of the Smart Manufacturing market in the industry to provide a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape. Key factors such as productivity, manufacturing and production capacity, demand and supply ratio, among others, are also discussed in the report.



The key companies profiled in the report are ABB (Collaborative robots),Honeywell (Engineering and aerospace systems),Siemens (Technological solutions),Emerson (Automation solutions),Rockwell Yokogawa (Industrial automation),Schneider (Specialisation in electrical equipment),Clearpath Robotics (Self-driving vehicles),Accenture (System integrators),Claroty (Cybersecurity).



Moreover, the report also analyses the key business initiatives undertaken by companies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships, among others.



To gain a better understanding of the competitive landscape, the report further analyses the companies operating in the key regions. The regional analysis includes examinations of the major geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report covers import/export ratio, supply and demand trends and patterns, production and consumption ratio, revenue generation, gross profit and margin, and other vital factors.



By Technology (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027):



3D printing

Big data

MES

M2M

Machine Vision

Programmable Logic Controller

Augmented Reality Devices

Others



By End-use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Chemicals & Materials

Electronics

Food & Agriculture

Healthcare

Industrial Equipment

Oil & Gas

Others



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Smart Manufacturing market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Smart Manufacturing market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Analysis of Smart Manufacturing market based on growth trends, outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Smart Manufacturing market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



In addition to the key segments, the report also offers information about different aspects that can assist in the progress of the industry. The report covers applicable sales strategies, research and development advancements, online and offline trends, latest product launches and brand promotions, and strategic business expansions. Statistical information about the market is categorized and organized into tables, charts, figures, diagrams, and other graphical presentations.



