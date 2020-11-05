Smart Manufacturing Platform Market to See Extraordinary Growth: Hitachi, Robert Bosch, Fujitsu

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 200 pages, titled as 'Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Size, by Type (Device management, connectivity management, and application enabling platform), by Application (Performance optimization, asset and condition monitoring and others), by Industry (Oil & gas, power & energy, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, metals & mining and others), by Deployment Type (Cloud and on-premises) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Microsoft corporation,IBM corporation,PTC Inc.,Hitachi Ltd.,Abb,Amazon Inc.,Robert Bosch GmBH,Emerson electronic co.,Fujitsu Ltd.,General electronics. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Access sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2925019-global-smart-manufacturing-platform-market-size-by-type



Summary

Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market is valued approximately at USD 4.40 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.40% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The smart manufacturing platform provides the efficient utilization of interconnected machinery for carrying out automated production of the manufacturing entities among various end use industries. It is an essential part of industrial automation that helps in reducing the production downtime while improving the efficiency of operation. Also, it enhances productivity and long term cost benefits for the manufacturer. The smart manufacturing platform market is expected to grow with a significant pace over the forecast years due to favorable government initiatives taken across the globe supporting industrial automation and industry 4.0. For instance: In 2014, Government of India initiated for 'Make in India' which leads to the adoption of 'Industrial 4.0' and projected to increase internet of things market in India by 28% during 2015-2020. Also, in 2019, Australia met its 2020 renewable energy target of 23.5% and 33 terawatt-hours (TWH). Australia produces over 378.7 PJ of overall renewable energy in 2018 that accounts for 6.2% of Australia's total energy use which is 6,146 PJ. Similarly, according to the Science direct, in 2017 Germany government proposed "Reference Architecture Model Industries 4.0" for introducing Industry 4.0 technology and making factory digitalized. Through this initiative, government initiated towards the promotion of machine movement in factory with the help of Programmable Logic Controller, complied with IEC61131 International Standard. Whereas, growing adoption of IIOT and cloud technologies is the factor creating a lucrative opportunity for the market growth. However, lack of skilled IoT workforce and frequent software upgrade is the factor hampering the market growth.



The regional analysis of global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing industrial automation across the globe. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growth in adoption of IIOT and cloud technologies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Manufacturing Platform Market across Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft corporation

IBM corporation

PTC Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Abb

Amazon Inc.

Robert Bosch GmBH

Emerson electronic co.

Fujitsu Ltd.

General electronics



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type Types of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Type:

Device Management

Connectivity management

Application enablement platform



By Application:

Performance optimization

Asset and condition monitoring

Others



By Industry:

Oil & gas

Power & Energy

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Metals & Mining

Others



By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premises



By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2925019-global-smart-manufacturing-platform-market-size-by-type



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Smart Manufacturing Platform Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Smart Manufacturing Platform Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Smart Manufacturing Platform Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Smart Manufacturing Platform Market, by Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Smart Manufacturing Platform Market, by Deployment, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Dynamics

3.1. Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)



....Continued



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2925019-global-smart-manufacturing-platform-market-size-by-type



Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Smart Manufacturing Platform market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Smart Manufacturing Platform near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Smart Manufacturing Platform market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



Purchase Single User License of this report at USD4950@ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2925019



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].



About HTF Market Report

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the "Accurate Forecast" in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their "Goals & Objectives".



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@htfmarketreport.com