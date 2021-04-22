Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Top Manufacturers, Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The global smart manufacturing platform market is expected to reach a market size of USD 29.64 Billion in 2028 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady growth can be attributed to rising need for real-time production monitoring and rising need to increase resource efficiency in a manufacturing network through dynamic sharing of manufacturing services, which is driving adoption of cloud manufacturing platforms.



Get Free Sample PDF At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/515



The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the industry and a detailed analysis of the key players of the market based on their revenue, profit margins, financial standing, global market position, R&D activities, and product portfolio. It also covers their strategic endeavors such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and product launches and brand promotions, among others



Key Highlights of Report



The process industries segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. Rising need to lower operational expenditure and enhance productivity is boosting adoption of Industry 4.0 in process industries. This is also driving deployment of smart manufacturing platforms in process industries.



The device management segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the smart manufacturing platform market in 2019. Increased adoption of advanced digital technologies in the manufacturing sector such as digital twins, smart sensors, and Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) is resulting in increasing number of connected devices, which is driving the need for device management.



Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global smart manufacturing platform market in 2019. Increasing initiatives by government regarding industrial automation is driving growth of the smart manufacturing platform market in the region.



Key players in the market include Microsoft, IBM, PTC Inc., SAP SE, Hitachi, ABB, Amazon, Bosch, Emerson, and Fujitsu Ltd.



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-manufacturing-platform-market



Emergen Research has segmented the global smart manufacturing platform market on the basis of application, industries, type, and region:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Asset & Condition Monitoring

Performance Optimization

Others



Industries Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Discrete (Medical Devices, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense)



Process (Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Power & Energy, Pharmaceuticals)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Connectivity Management

Device Management

Application Enablement



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/515



The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Smart Manufacturing Platform market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



Key Benefits of Buying the Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising need to automate manufacturing operations



4.2.2.2. Increasing need to improve productivity and decrease operational costs



4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of Industry 4.0



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Limited availability of skilled workforce



4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Smart Manufacturing Platform Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2028



5.1.1. Asset & Condition Monitoring



5.1.2. Performance Optimization



5.1.3. Others



Chapter 6. Smart Manufacturing Platform Market By Industries Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Industries Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2028



6.1.1. Discrete (Medical Devices, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense)



6.1.2. Process (Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Power & Energy, Pharmaceuticals)



CONTINUED…!



Check Our Prices: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/515



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.