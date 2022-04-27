Smart Manufacturing Recruitment Promises to Boost Hong Kong Economic Growth

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2022 -- According to Hong Kong's Labor and Welfare Bureau, the local innovation and technology ecosystem is creating a broad range of opportunities in manufacturing recruitment. In particular, the 'InnoPark' concept, which has resulted in three former industrial estates in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long being repositioned as tech-centric InnoParks, is supporting the government focus on re-industrialisation to boost economic growth. 'Innofacturing' will take place in InnoParks - an "infusion of innovation into existing industries through the use of advanced technologies, such as AI, robotics and data analytics." This will provide exciting opportunities for those with skill sets in areas such as R&D. The government has emphasised the importance of bringing traditional industry up to speed with technology - achieving Industry 4.0's smart production techniques. With this new focus it intends to diversify the economy away from reliance on sectors such as logistics and tourism and towards a more tech-driven manufacturing sector that can help to support greater economic growth in the region.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global specialises in manufacturing recruitment and a broad spectrum of roles in connected fields such as procurement and supply chain. The drive to update the manufacturing sector, infusing technology to improve efficiency and outcomes, is not exclusive to Hong Kong. However, there is impressive impetus to make progress in the region. In manufacturing recruitment, and across logistics and procurement hiring, there is likely to be a great deal of activity as organisations seek to adapt. DSJ Global is well placed to support this evolution, with a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and contacts at enterprises across the global sector. The firm has a wealth of insight and extensive resources to support organisations keen to hire for long-term resilience as well as individuals looking to take a career-defining next step. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, bespoke options can be created for every kind of hiring need.



With a broad spectrum of experience in manufacturing recruitment - and extensive geographic reach - DSJ Global is a prominent recruiter for this sector. The firm has strong links in the Asia Pacific region and the team in Hong Kong is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce, providing an additional international dimension to the firm's network. Plus, DSJ Global is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Key to the way that the firm is able to support enterprises going through smart industry upgrades is the insightful and flexible internal team. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including Demand Supply Planning Manager, Quality Assurance Manager, Operations Manager [Logistics] and Global Procurement Director.



"2021 was a year of pressure and strain for procurement & supply chain markets globally. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges for the smooth operations of supply lanes globally which had a knock-on effect for recruiting and retaining top talent in this field" said Jamie Thorpe, Head of DSJ Global, Hong Kong. "These macro factors created high demand for candidates with extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain within a very tight candidate pool. Companies have had to resort to offering very high compensation and benefits to attract the talent they desperately need."



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.