Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- The smart manufacturing technology market is estimated to grow from USD 318.9 billion in 2020 to USD 843.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2019 to 2027.



The latest market research report, titled 'Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Market,' methodically compiles the principal components of the global Smart Manufacturing Technology market research study. The increasing demand for knowledge-based manufacturing and connected supply chains, that are equipped with advanced control, sensing, modeling, and simulation capabilities, are driving the growth of smart manufacturing.



The global industrial sector has been afflicted by numerous concerns including intense competition, uncertainties in the supply of raw materials and energy, and exponential operational costs. As a result, industry players are actively looking for ways to decrease costs and make enterprises agile, efficient, and compliant with consumer product quality. Hence, the report aims to help readers gain viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Smart Manufacturing Technology market. It further draws attention to the vital business expansion strategies adopted by the leading market contenders to reinforce their global market positions.



Competitive Landscape



The report presents business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this Smart Manufacturing Technology market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.



Smart Manufacturing Technology Market segmentation by Top Manufacturers:

Emerson Electric (US), ABB (Switzerland), and Rockwell (US) are a few of the dominant players in the smart manufacturing market



By Information Technology:

Human-Machine Interface

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence

Plant Asset Management

Manufacturing Execution System

Industrial Communication

Warehouse Management System



By Enabling Technology:

Industrial 3D printing

Collaborative robot

IIOT

AI in manufacturing

Machine condition monitoring

Industrial machine vision

Industrial cybersecurity

Digital twin

Automated guided vehicle

Blockchain in manufacturing

AR and VR in manufacturing



By Industry

Process Industry

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Energy & Power

Metals & Mining

Pulp & Paper

Others

Discrete Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Semiconductor & electronics

Medical Devices

Machine Manufacturing

Others



Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Geographical Analysis:



The latest business intelligence report analyzes the global Smart Manufacturing Technology market in terms of market reach and consumer bases in the market's key geographical regions. The global Smart Manufacturing Technology market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. This section of the report precisely evaluates the presence of the global Smart Manufacturing Technology market in the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels of each regional segment.



Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:



Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets



Key Highlights of the Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Report:



Location Quotients Analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Product Mix Matrix

Supply chain optimization analysis

Patent Analysis

R&D Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Competitive Analysis

Vendor Management

Mergers & Acquisitions

Technological advancements



TABLE OF CONTENTS: Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Market



Chapter 1. Smart Manufacturing Technology MARKET SYNOPSIS



1.1. Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2027



Chapter 3. INDICATIVE METRICS



3.1. Macro Indicators



Chapter 4. Smart Manufacturing Technology MARKET SEGMENTATION & IMPACT ANALYSIS



4.1. Smart Manufacturing Technology Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.3. Price Trend Analysis



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.5.1. Power Of Suppliers



4.5.2. Power Of Buyers



4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes



4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants



4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry



Continued....



