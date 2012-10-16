Smart Meters Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- One of the major factors driving this market is that smart meters help to reduce CO2 emissions. This is done in two ways: direct energy savings by consumers and indirect energy savings through efficient management of the smart meter, remote reading, and reduced peak consumption. There are a number of opportunities for expansion of the smart meter industry in areas like hardware, software, consumer energy displays and controllers, communications, meter data management software, and supplier business systems. Smart meters are among one of the fastest growing market as they reduce human efforts and are proving more efficient and reliable. Smart meters are completely automated meters that help in uploading data and preparing bills with more accuracy and reduce errors in billing.



Increasing economic support from governments across the world and development in smart meters to improve their efficiency are leading to significant growth of this sector. There is increasing demand for smart meters from America, Canada, Germany, Spain, UK, Australia, New Zealand, India, and many other developing countries.



Market Segmentation



Product Segmentation



- Smart electric meter

- Smart water meter

- Smart gas meter

- Others (smart heat meter, smart liquid meter, etc.)



Application Segments



- Residential

- Commercial

- Industrial



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. This report is a comprehensive analysis of current market trends, factors driving market growth, restraints, industry structure, and market projections for the coming years.



The report also includes analysis of the technological developments in the industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of the top market players. It provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant with respect to the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major geographies analyzed under this research report are:



- North America

- Asia-Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Badger Meter Inc., Aidon Suomi, Circutor SA, Hydrometer GmbH, Echelon Corp., Edmi Ltd., Elster Group Se, Esco Technologies Inc., Ge Energy, The Hager Group, Isca India Ltd., Itron Inc., Neptune Technology Group Inc., Secure Meters Ltd., Sensus USA Inc., Sentec Ltd., Horstmann Controls Ltd., and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is estimated to grow

- It provides a pin point analysis of the changing competition dynamics and key product segments

- It provides an overview of the major market forces driving and limiting market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time and explains its impact on the industry

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having compete insights of the market and by making in-depth analysis of market trends

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major industry segments

- It helps to clearly understand the competitive environment to stay ahead in competition

- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the major competitors and their strategies.



