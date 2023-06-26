NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Smart Mining Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Mining market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Ericsson (Sweden), Siemens AG (Germany), Cisco Systems (United States), Alcatel-Lucent (United States), Komatsu Limited (Japan), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Caterpillar Inc. (United States), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (United States), OutotecOyj (Finland).



Scope of the Report of Smart Mining

Smart mining is a process that uses cutting-edge technologies to improve operational efficiencies, maximize yield recoveries, meet regulatory requirements, and maintain safe or zero-harm environments. Mining companies are looking to increase productivity, enhance worker safety, and reduce operational costs during the mining process. However, wireless monitoring and predictive maintenance enabled through OI solutions, allow mining operators to remotely and constantly monitor operational assets, like dams, to make sure they are not damaged.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Safety And Security Systems, Connectivity Solutions, Analytics Solutions), Mining (Surface Mining, Underground Mining), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), Component (Automated Equipment, Software {Logistics Software, Data And Operation Management Software}, Services)



Market Trends:

Increasing Use of Advanced Technologies Such As Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality in Mining



Opportunities:

Growing Adoption of Automated Equipment and Vehicles for More Productivity and Improved Safety



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand of Advanced Technologies and Solutions to Automate Operations and Reduce Operational Cost in Mining Sector

In May 2020, Caterpillar launched the MineStar Edge mine management technology platform to augment the Cat MineStar Solutions suite of technologies and to align with the way many mining operations manage their businesses. The new platform leverages cloud computing and technologies such as data fusion, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to identify patterns and learn to make decisions that best fit a mining operation's needs.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



