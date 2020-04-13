Smart Mirror Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2018–2025 - Japan Display, Gentex, Magna International

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- The global smart mirror market was valued at $1,750.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $4,118.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2018 to 2025. Smart mirror is a device in which three-dimensional attributes of an object are captured along with information such as color and texture. This technology helps in saving time, cost, and efforts during the manufacturing process and improves the quality of the output.



A smart mirror is an advanced mirror, which is equipped with technologies such as self-dimming capability, self-cleaning, and other embedded electronics component. The user can access the device and interact with contextual information by giving commands. These commands can be either recognized by touch, voice, or gestures. The study covers smart mirrors utilized in industry verticals such as residential, automotive, retail, and others. In automotive industry, electrochromic auto dimming rearview and side-view mirrors are considered.



Major Key Players of the Smart Mirror Market are:

Japan Display Inc., Gentex Corporation, Magna International Inc., Samsung Electronics, Murakami Kaimeido, Seura, Perseus Mirrors, Ficosa, Dension, and Electric Mirror.



The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, R&D, and acquisition to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The report includes the study of the global smart mirror market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. Moreover, it includes Porter's five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.



The smart mirror market is segmented on the basis of component, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. By end user, it is classified into automotive, healthcare, retail, residential, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of Smart Mirror Market covered are:

Hardware

Software, and Services



Major Applications of Smart Mirror Market covered are:

Automotive

Healthcare

Residential, and Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Smart Mirror consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Smart Mirror market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Smart Mirror manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Smart Mirror with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Mirror Market Size

2.2 Smart Mirror Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Mirror Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Mirror Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Mirror Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Mirror Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Mirror Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Mirror Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Mirror Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Mirror Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Smart Mirror industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



