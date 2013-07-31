Smart Mirrors, Glass in the Automotive and Flexible Glass Markets- 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Smart Mirrors Markets:



The objective of this report identifies and quantifies the opportunities, challenges, and prospects for growth of smart mirrors. Specifically, it analyzes the capabilities of current and likely future smart mirror technologies and how these technologies may be deployed in both automotive and non-automotive applications.



View Full This Report with TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/smart-mirrors-markets-2013-report.html



Smart Glass in the Automotive Sector:



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the worldwide automotive smart glass market, covering self-tinting, self-cleaning, self-healing and device-embedded glass. Eight-year revenue forecasts are included with break outs by type of materials, functionality and the applications within the vehicle in which smart glass is used. The smart glass applications covered are windshields, mirrors, sunroofs, other automotive windows and dashboards.



View Full This Report with TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/smart-glass-in-the-automotive-sector-2013-report.html



Flexible Glass Markets:



In the report, we examine the latest technologies, strategies, and technical developments of the flexible glass industry and identify the key applications in which flexible glass will generate revenue for the glass industry in the near- and mid-term. The report provides granular, eight-year volume (in area) and revenue ($ US millions) forecasts for this business.



View Full This Report with TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/flexible-glass-markets-2013-and-beyond-report.html



“Flexible glass” is ultrathin glass that can—as the result of its thinness—be stored and used in roll form. The selling point of flexible glass is that, like plastic-based films, it can, at least in theory, provide a lighter weight, lower cost alternative to rigid glass, yet deliver the superior barrier performance, transparency, temperature stability, and familiarity of glass.



Browse All Latest Report Related to Glass Market @ http://www.researchmoz.us/glass-market-reports-155.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:



Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Email :sales@researchmoz.us

Website:http://www.researchmoz.us/

Blog :http://researchmoz.blogspot.com