Magna International, Electric Mirror, Perseus Mirrors, Evervue USA, Seura, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Gentex, Pro Display, Samsung



A smart mirror is a two-way mirror with an inbuilt display behind the glass. It can be customized to display local weather forecasts, news bulletins, upcoming calendar schedules, social media feeds, etc. The Smart Mirrors market is expected to grow in the future due to the increasing demand for the integration of smart mirrors in automobiles and the use of digital technology in the retail industry. Furthermore, the industry is being propelled forward by the growing trend of smart cities and smart homes. Various smart mirror manufacturers around the world are rapidly introducing new and revolutionary innovations in the smart mirror industry, boosting the smart mirror market.

On January 11th, 2018, Fingerprint and Gentex have a former strategic partnership agreement to bring iris-scanning technology to the automotive industry. Automakers are keen to integrate biometric-based driver authentication into vehicles in order to improve vehicle security, cabin personalization, and securely authorize in-vehicle payments, home automation control, and additional



by Type (Self-Dimming Mirrors, Self Cleaning Mirrors, Other), Application (Medical, Consumer and Household, Retail, Automotive, Other), Functionality (Connected, Non-Connected), Component (Hardware( Display, LED Light, Sensors, Camera, Connectivity), Software, Services)



Market Trend

- Smart Mirrors Used to Analyse the Face Tissue

- Increasing Use of Smart Mirrors in Retail Sector



Market Drivers

- Changing Lifestyle and Busy Work Schedule amoung the Population

- Demand for Smart Mirrors in Automotive Sector for Safety

- Upsurge Demand of Digital Technology in Retail Industry



Market Challenges

- Security Concern related to Personal and Confidential Data

- Lack of Awareness



Geographically Global Smart Mirrors markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Smart Mirrors markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



On December 18, 2018, Magna has acquired VIZA Geca to bolster its Seating Capabilities in addition to this acquisition will support growth opportunities, strengthen competitive position. After the agreement, Magna will add VIZA's two facilities in Europe (Spain and Czech Republic), as well as one in each of Morocco and Mexico, and will welcome over 1,100 employees.



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Mirrors market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart Mirrors Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Smart Mirrors

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Mirrors Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Mirrors market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



- How Pandemic Impacting on Smart Mirrors Market Globally?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Smart Mirrors market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Smart Mirrors market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Smart Mirrors market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



