Oracle Corporation (United States), JDA Software Group Inc. (United States), Manhattan Associates Inc. (United States), Epicor Software Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Descartes Systems Group Inc. (Canada), Infor Global Solutions Inc. (United States), GT Nexus Inc. (United States), Kewill Systems PLC (United States).



Scope of the Report of Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions

Supply chain management is the management of the flow of goods and services, which includes all processes that transform raw materials into final products. Supply chain solutions heal effectively with the risk associated to supply chains. These risks include the level of inventory, the supply of goods against demand estimate, asset tracking, and services. These solutions help organizations achieve their business objectives by providing effective and efficient supply chain services. Supply chain solutions are becoming more interconnected, intelligent, and instrumented, due to technological advancement.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Product Type Segmentation, Transportation Management Systems (TMS), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Sourcing and Procurement, Supply Chain Planning (SCP), Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)), Application (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), End Use Industry (Retail, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, BFSI, Government, Energy and Utility, Healthcare, Logistics and Transportation, Others), Distribution (Commercial, Third Party Logistics), Component (Software (Connected TMS, Connected WMS, Connected Sourcing and Procurement, Connected SCP, Connected MES, Connected Analytics), Services (Consulting, Management and Integration))



Market Trends:

Green Supply chain

Omni-channel supply chain



Opportunities:

Demand-driven forecasting can present lucrative growth opportunities

Research and development activities can provide major business opportunities



Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from emerging markets and globalisation

Availability of instrumented, intelligent, and interconnected solutions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



