The "Smart Money Investing in the Financial Services - Market Development Scenario?" Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study envisage qualitative as well as quantitative market data and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage for final study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are The Charles Schwab Corp, TD Ameritrade, Cigna, ReAssure Group, IBERIABANK, Bolsas y Mercados Españoles, New York Life Insurance, First Horizon National Corp., Phoenix Group Holdings, SIX Group, APS Payments, L&T Capital, InCred Capital, One97 Communications, Bright Health, 1debit (Chime), Next Insurance, HMBradley, Wefunder, Fortitude Group Holdings, Athene Holding, Yes Bank, Greensill Capital (UK), SBI General Insurance, T&D United Capital; Carlyle FRL, Apollo Global Management, SoftBank Vision Fund, Petplan, Warburg Pincus, Greensill, Discovery Capital Management, Ant Financial.

Scope



- The number of M&A deals increased at a moderate quarter-on-quarter growth rate of 3.8%, up from 688 deals in Q3 2019 to 714 deals in Q4 2019

- The venture finance deal activity registered a decline in terms of both deal count and deal value. The deal count declined from 474 in Q3 2019 to 389 in Q4 2019. Meanwhile, the total deal value dropped from $8.3bn in Q3 2019 to $7.3bn in Q4 2019

- The private equity deal activity registered a slight decline in terms of deal count to 87 deals in Q4 2019 from 97 in the previous quarter.



Smart Money Investing in the Financial Services Market Development Scenario by Players

? Financials Information, Business Overview and Product Specification Matrix

? Patent Analysis Briefing* [if applicable]

? No. of Patents Issuance by Year / by Players / By Issuing Office

? Key Development – Product/Service Launch, Mergers & Acquisition, Joint Ventures



Market Competition



Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Smart Money Investing in the Financial Services Market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report :



1) Does study cover COVID-19 Impact Analysis and its effect on Growth %?

Yes, the overall industry have seen quite big impact due to slowdown and shutdown in production line & supply chain. The study covers a separate qualitative chapter on COVID-19 Impact analysis. Additionally it also provide before and after scenario of COVID-19 on sales growth & market size estimation to better analyze exact scenario of Industry.



2) How companies are selected or profiled in the report?

List of some players that are profiled in the the report includes "The Charles Schwab Corp, TD Ameritrade, Cigna, ReAssure Group, IBERIABANK, Bolsas y Mercados Españoles, New York Life Insurance, First Horizon National Corp., Phoenix Group Holdings, SIX Group, APS Payments, L&T Capital, InCred Capital, One97 Communications, Bright Health, 1debit (Chime), Next Insurance, HMBradley, Wefunder, Fortitude Group Holdings, Athene Holding, Yes Bank, Greensill Capital (UK), SBI General Insurance, T&D United Capital; Carlyle FRL, Apollo Global Management, SoftBank Vision Fund, Petplan, Warburg Pincus, Greensill, Discovery Capital Management, Ant Financial". Usually we follow NAICS Industry standards and validate company profile with product mapping to filter relevant Industry players, furthermore list is sorted to come up with a sample size of atleast 50 to 100 companies having greater topline value to get their segment revenue for market estimation.



** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.



3) Can we add or profiled new company as per our need?

Yes, we can add or profile new company as per client need in the report, provided it is available in our coverage list as mentioned in answer to Question 1 and after feasibility run final confirmation will be provided by research team checking the constraints related to difficulty of survey.



4) Can we narrow the available business segments ?

Yes, depending upon the data availability and feasibility check by our Research Analyst, further breakdown in business segments by end use application or product type can be provided (If applicable) by Revenue Size or Volume*.



5) Can specific country of interest be added? What all regional segmentation covered?

Yes, Country level splits can be modified in the study as per objectives. Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc etc.

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote will vary.



The report provides insights into investment activities in the financial services industry around the world in Q4 2019, including -

- A global snapshot of investment trends in the global financial services industry.

- Comprehensive coverage of deal types including mergers, acquisitions, asset transactions, venture financing and private equity.

- Detailed insights into deal activities in sectors including banking, payments, insurance and wealth management.

- Information on the regional dynamics of investments in the financial services industry.

*** Unless until specified in Original TOC of Smart Money Investing in the Financial Services Market Study



Research Objectives

- To analyse and forecast the Smart Money Investing in the Financial Services market, in terms of value and volume.

- Which segment has the potential to gain the highest market share?

- To help decision maker from new offer perspective and benchmark existing marketing strategy.

- Correlate cost structure historical data with key business segments.

- Analyse marketing contribution and customer acquisition by up-selling and cross selling.

- Identifying Influencing factors keeping Smart Money Investing in the Financial Services Market Intense, factored with periodic analysis of CR4 & CR8 concentration ratio & HHI Index.



HTF MI also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Europe or Asia.



