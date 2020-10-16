Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Covid-19 Impact Update – Global Market Research Industry

Latest Research Study on Smart Outdoor Watch Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Smart Outdoor Watch Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Smart Outdoor Watch. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

The intelligent outdoor watch has an integrated GPS. In an area with a cellular signal, this is not a big problem, but the feature would be very useful in the wild. Smart outdoor watches are powerful technology packages. The best smart outdoor watches have better sensors than a modern smartphone, in a tiny device, and with longer battery life. Other popular examples have evolved into nearly indestructible timing tools that look as good as they wear. And in the middle, there is a multitude of worthy variations. It's a watch that will keep up with the entire workweek, track your daily workout routine, and then be ready for big weekend expeditions and all while looking pretty stylish.

Players Includes:

Apple Inc. (United States), Fitbit (United States), Pebble Technology, Corp. (United States), Nike (United States), Casio (Japan), LG Corp (South Korea), Fossil Group (United States), Huawei (China), Samsung Group (South Korea), Motorola (United States), Suunto Oy (Finland), Garmin Ltd. (United States), EZON (India), OKI (Japan), Aberdeen (United Kingdom) and Sony (Japan).

Growth Drivers

- Rising demand for Fitness Devices

- Increasing Awareness of Health and Fitness

- Increasing Usage of Internet Connectivity Gadgets



Market Trends

- Fitness Trackers Have Become A Top Priority

- Adoption of Water Proof and Shock Proof Features

- Voice Assistants to Make Calls/Send Text Messages Hands-free



Roadblocks

- High Cost Associated with these Devices

- Lack of Strong Internet Connection



Opportunities

- Growth in Demand for Wireless Fitness & Sports Devices

- The Emergence of New Technologies such as HD Cameras, Touch Display

- The Entry of a Large Number of Players Drives the Market Growth



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness Among Consumers About Product Functionalities



Type (Android Wear, Tizen, Watch OS), Application (Amateur Outdoor Enthusiasts, Professional Outdoor Enthusiasts, Pilot Watches), Distribution Channel (Online Sales, Offline Sales), Price Range (High Price, Medium Price, Low Price), Connectivity (Bluetooth, Internet Or Mobile Networks, Wi-Fi)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Smart Outdoor Watch Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

