Smart Outlet Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players: Panasonic, Phillips, Eaton, Legrand

Major Players in This Report Include,

Panasonic (Japan), Phillips (Netherlands), EDIMAX Technology (Taiwan), Ismartalarm (United States), Eaton (Ireland), SDI Technologies (United States), D-Link (Taiwan), Etekcity (United States), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), TP-Link (China) and Smartlabs (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Legrand (France), Cree Inc. (United States), Leviton (United States) and Belkin International (United States).



Smart outlet refers to a plug which can be integrated into the smart home network. It can be controlled by a smartphone, voice assistance, and others. It is supported by Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity allows to remotely control smart outlet with smartphones and voice controls. It also helps to keep track of real-time energy usage and cost. Market players are focusing on technological advancement in smart home applications. For instance, Phillips announced to launch smart plug in its smart home appliances range for different platforms such as google assistant, amazon alexa, and others. Smart outlet market has high growth prospects owing to the growing popularity of the smart homes. Moreover, growing inclination towards smart home appliances driving the demand for smart outlets.



Market Trend

- Rising Demand for the Wi-Fi Smart Outlets

- Emphasizing On Development of Energy Efficient Electrical Appliances



Market Drivers

- Growing Inclination towards Smart Home Applications

- Emergence of IoT and AI in Smart Home Applications



Opportunities

- Increasing Popularity of Smart Homes

- Rising Demand from the Developing Economies



Restraints

- Fluctuating Raw Material Prizes



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness in the Low and Middle Income Group Countries



The Smart Outlet market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Smart Outlet Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Smart Outlet Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Smart Outlet Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Smart Outlet Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Smart Outlet Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Wall Mounted, Power Strips), Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), Distribution Channel (Off-Line Retail, Online Retail), End User (Household Use, Commercial Use))

5.1 Global Smart Outlet Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Smart Outlet Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Smart Outlet Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Smart Outlet Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Smart Outlet Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



