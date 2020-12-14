Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- The smart packaging industry is potentially contributing to the growth of various sectors of the economy. This industry across the globe is evolving rapidly owing to changing consumer preference for packaging solutions. Additionally, the industry is likely to witness high growth in the near future due to rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and rising awareness about recent technologies in the packaging industry. Companies in the market are focusing on the development of advanced material for moisture and corrosion resistive packaging primarily for personal care, food & beverages, and healthcare products. Moreover, the commercialization of printed electronics for smart labels and intelligent packaging is growing which is acting as a positive trend in the market.



Latest released the research study on Global Smart Packaging Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart Packaging Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Packaging Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Top players in Global Smart Packaging Market are:

3M, TempTime Corporation, PakSense, American Thermal Instruments, Avery Dennison, R.R. Donnelly Sons & Company, BASF SE, International Paper, Stora Enso, Thin Film Electronics ASA, Huhtamaki Group, Smartrac N.V.



Market Drivers

Changing Lifestyle Standard in Emerging Economies Due to Rapid Urbanization

Rising Demand of Sustainable Printed Electronics Technology for Smart Labels



Market Trend

Technological Advancements in the Printing Technology

Growing Demand for Smart and Functional Packaging



Market Challenges

High R&D Cost for Smart Packaging



Market Restraints:

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

High Cost of Smart Packaging



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



