Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- Smart packaging refers to the packaging systems used with pharmaceuticals, foods, and variousr types of products. They help improve safety, extend shelf life, display information on quality, monitor freshness, and improve convenience. All the terms are closely related. Smart packaging typically means having active functions beyond the inert passive control and protection of the product. Smart and Intelligent packaging usually includes the ability to measure or sense an attribute of the product, the shipping environment or the inner atmosphere of the package. This information can be communicated to users or can start active packaging functions. Smart materials, programmable matter, etc can be employed in packages.



The global smart packaging market has be categorized into Technology, Industry Verticals and regions. Based on the technology the market has been segmented into intelligent packaging, modified atmosphere packaging and active packaging. Based on Industry Vertical the market has be bifurcated into food & Beverages, healthcare, automotive, personal care among others.



The major factors driving the Smart Packaging market are the rapid growth of aging population and also the change in the lifestyle, the increasing consumer concern for the food wastage and the demand for the samart and functional packaging. Limited availability, high price and lack of consumer awareness of flexible plastic materials, lack of integrators, high cost and he incomplete product design are the major factors that may hamper the growth of the market in the near future. Additionally the technological advancements in the printed technology one of the major growth opportunities for the Smart Packaging market players. The major challneges faced in this market are the high research & development cost and the sustainable e-packaging products.



Geographically, the Smart Packaging market has been bifrucated into five regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Smart Packaging market size and forecast period for each region has been estmated from 2017 to 2023. Additionally the CAGR (%) for the forecasted period 2017 to 2023. The study also includes market estimates for major countries/regions such as the U.S, the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Brazil. The detailed analysis by Technology, Industry Verticals, and regions supports in evaluating the present scenario, growth prospects and the future scenario for the Smart Packaging market over the forecast period. Thus, the report delivers in-depth segment analysis of the market and classifies it into various industries, thereby providing valuable perceptions.



The growth of aging population and the change in the consumers lifestyle realted to smart packaging is anticipated to drive the APAC market for smart packaging in the future years. The major companies that providing smart packaging includes BASF SA, 3M, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Meadwestvaco Corporation, Amcr Limited, Huhtamaki Group, Avery Dennison Corp,, International Paper, Smartrac N.V., RR Donnelley, and Sonoco Products Company.



