Smart Parking Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis 2022-2028 & Top Players Conduent, SKIDATA AG, Amano McGann., Streetline, Cisco Systems, ParkMe, Parkmobile LLC

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2022 -- In order to provide insights into the strong growth of the Smart Parking market, we analyzed several factors, including impact on COVID-19. This report provides a detailed analysis of the positive aspects and opportunities that will affect the market in the coming years. In addition to this, we also provide detailed information on obstacles, risks, challenges and threats facing the industry. The report presents a global view of the Smart Parking market along with market dynamics such as growth factors, trends, constraints etc.



As the global economy mends, the 2021 growth of Smart Parking will have significant change from previous year. According to our latest study, the global Smart Parking market size is USD million in 2022 from USD 4675.8 million in 2021, with a change of % between 2021 and 2022. The global Smart Parking market size will reach USD 13120 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period.



The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Smart Parking Market:

Conduent, Inc.

SKIDATA AG.

Amano McGann.

Streetline, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ParkMe, Inc.

Parkmobile LLC



Market Segmentation

To observe market dynamics at the micro and macro degrees, the Smart Parking market is cut up into several segments. The global market is broken up into product sorts, packages, surrender-uses, and geographies on this exam. Every phase and sub-segment could be very properly tested, which include accelerated fees, present day-day dispositions, and future projections.



The COVID-19 impact evaluation investigates the pandemic's effect on the aim market in phrases of the modern scenario and future projections. The Smart Parking market studies target to provide an extra entire exam of the contemporary situation, the economic downturn, and the impact of COVID-19 on the whole agency. To complete the market research and assessment gadget, the commentary consists of market breakdown and information triangulation techniques, in addition to unique data for all segments, sub-segments, and market growth.



Segment by Type

Consulting Services

Engineering Services

Mobile App Parking Services



Segment by Application

Commercial

Government

Transport Transit



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:

North America [United States, Canada]

Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Competitive Scenario

The examination examines SWOT and Porter's five analyses to offer an in-intensity evaluation of the market. Secondary research has ended up being used to research and forecast market entities with the useful resource of using gathering information on key players. The study investigates and analyses international tendencies, in addition to modern sports and possibilities within the vicinity. Following an investigation of the market's number one competition, the Smart Parking market studies have been changed into created.



